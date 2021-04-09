Obituary: Lavon Lee Hill
Lavon Lee Hill of Cottonwood passed peacefully on March 26, 2021. He was 82 years old, and had been fiercely battling COPD, as well as lung and bladder cancer.
He is survived by his wife Cora, and children Dwayne, Wade, Karen, John, and Crystal.
Lee was born in Fort Scott, Kansas, and was the oldest of 12 children. He was a hard worker, and joined the Navy at 17 after fudging his age to get in. After Lee’s time in the military he had several careers, and was most recently retired from a weed-spraying business. Lee was an exceptionally friendly and positive man and a devout follower of Jesus. But he was best known for being a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, and father.
A Memorial and Celebration of Lee’s Life will be held April 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Verde Community Church on Willard Street in Cottonwood. It is open to all who knew and loved Lee.
Information provided by family.
