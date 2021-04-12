OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, April 12
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Christ: Slight bump in COVID-19 numbers cause for concern, not alarm

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said that overall progress against the pandemic is still moving in the right direction, with hospitalizations down sharply and totals vaccinations nearing 4 million doses.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said that overall progress against the pandemic is still moving in the right direction, with hospitalizations down sharply and totals vaccinations nearing 4 million doses.

Ethan Kispert, Cronkite News
Originally Published: April 12, 2021 12:43 a.m.

PHOENIX – The state health director said Friday that a “very, very small” increase in COVID-19 numbers is cause for concern but not alarm, and should serve as a reminder that people still need to observe health protocols.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said that overall progress against the pandemic is still moving in the right direction, with hospitalizations down sharply and totals vaccinations nearing 4 million doses.

The one troubling number – 1,302 new cases reported Friday by the state – was attributed to bookkeeping, with 625 of those cases detected over the winter but only recorded this week. Christ said those tests, from Gila, Graham and Navajo counties, could not be counted before because it was not clear earlier what type of test had been administered.

“So we know that our data can change, but it shouldn’t undermine anybody’s view of the data because we report real time,” she said.

Other data from the department was good overall. Cases and deaths are down sharply from their peaks during the winter, and the number of beds in intensive care unit occupied by COVID-19 patients stood at 9% on Thursday, compared to as much as 66% in early January.

While the number of positive tests has inched up in recent weeks, from 3.3% to 3.8%, Christ said it is a metric that the department is watching but not worrying about yet.

“After reaching a peak of about 19.4% positivity back at the end of 2020 and in the beginning of 2021, we’ve seen a steady decrease, and we are starting to see our percent positivity plateau,” Christ said at her regular briefing with reporters.

“We’re seeing very, very small increases, we’ve kind of plateaued on our descent,” she said.

Some of the increases are not surprising, she said, as more people venture out and comfort levels increase with vaccinations, school and business reopenings.

“It is expected that, as people continue to come together, we’re going to see more cases,” said Christ, who used the opportunity to encourage people to keep taking precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing.

She spent much of the briefing talking about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

Just under 2.5 million Arizonans, roughly 34% of the state, had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday, according to the most recent data from the health department. Almost 4 million doses total have been administered, and 1.6 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the state.

With everyone age 16 and older now able to sign up for a vaccination, state officials are continuing to expand vaccination sites.

Christ and Gov. Doug Ducey announced a partnership Friday with Coconino County, Northern Arizona University and Northern Arizona Healthcare to open a state-run vaccination site in Flagstaff. It is scheduled to open April 19.

“We will continue to expand vaccination opportunities throughout the entire state as vaccine supply increases,” Ducey said in statement announcing the site. “These safe and effective vaccines are the way back to normal life and protecting everyone, especially our most vulnerable.”

Other partners include the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. Premier Medical will be the primary site operator and will help with the pharmacy and staffing.

“Coconino County is excited to welcome the Northern Region Vaccination Site to our community and to expand vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and over,” said Kim Musselman, Coconino County health and human services director in a news release.

But while the state is expanding vaccination sites, Christ noted that state-run sites in Yuma and Tucson have seen some vaccination slots go unfilled, an indication that the state “might be coming to our saturation point” in those areas.

She said demand is still relatively high in the Phoenix metro area, but even in the Valley demand is not as high as it was previously, noting that some middle-of-the-night slots at State Farm Stadium are not being snatched up as quickly used to.

“People still want to get vaccinated, but maybe not to the extremes that they were several months ago,” she said.

Christ said that where there is lower demand, the state will work to move vaccines to other areas that are in need.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Health officials ramp up COVID-19 vaccines with new sites, eligibility
ADHS: Arizona is only getting one-third of COVID-19 vaccine it needs
State health officials lower COVID vaccine age to 55
A year after first case in Arizona, COVID-19 is now a leading killer
State delivers one million COVID-19 shots, but work is just beginning
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News