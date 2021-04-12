Community events and announcements: April 12, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Red Rock Democrats discuss voting rights

The Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) Breakfast at Home will host “How the Big Lie is Undermining Voting Rights” at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15 via Zoom.

The zoom link is available on the DORR website, democratsoftheredrocks.org/index.html.

Darrell Hill, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona, will analyze the impact of voter suppression bills being considered in state legislatures, with a particular focus on Arizona and Georgia.

Hill was staff attorney for the ACLU of Arizona and successfully litigated cases concerning voting rights, Arizona's Free Exercise of Religion Act, public records law, and the First Amendment.

A second speaker – to be announced – is from Declaration for American Democracy, a coalition to take back our democracy and restore power to the people.

The speaker will address the three main pillars of the For the People Act: reforming voting and election laws, getting big money out of politics, and holding public officials accountable.

DORR is an all-volunteer Democratic Club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities that welcomes all independent-minded citizens.

For more information, please visit democratsoftheredrocks.org.

Earth Day parade

In celebration of Earth Day, scheduled this year for Thursday, April 22, a pandemic-friendly event is being planned for the cars of the future to parade through the Verde Valley.

Earth Day is celebrated each year in April, and marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

This is a day to focus on our environment and demonstrate our commitment for a healthy, sustainable environment and for clean air, water, and healthy soil.

Since electric vehicles don’t rely on fossil fuels for power, they don’t emit carbon dioxide emissions (CO2), which helps reduce air pollution.

Hybrid cars have a second electric motor, burning less fuel than conventional cars. Oxendale and Hyundai dealerships will participate, along with residents from across the Valley.

This is the route of the parade:

10 a.m. — Gather at Posse Grounds Park

Drive through West Sedona via 89A

10:45 until 11 a.m. — Pause at Cottonwood City Hall, EV Charging Station

Drive through Old Town Cottonwood to Clarkdale

11:30 a.m. until noon — Gather at Clarkdale Park

Join the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) and our mayors to celebrate Earth Day.

For information or to join in, email BeverlyNazcca@gmail.com.

April is National Volunteer Month

The Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum’s board of directors are looking for volunteers.

Volunteers are especially needed on Saturdays to serve at the greeter desk and in gift shop sales. Engineers are also needed to operate the model trains in the Verde Valley Railroad Diorama exhibit.

Residents of the Verde Valley who are at least 18 and who are interested in its history and are willing to give a few hours of their time and energy to support that history, are welcome to join the society.

Three-hour shifts are requested on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 9 a.m. until noon. Saturday shifts of two hours are available between the hours of 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. or one four-hour shift is available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At the greeter desk, hosts and hostesses welcome visitors, answer questions and talk about the museum's collections, exhibits and relevance to the communities of the Verde Valley.

Gift shop volunteers handle sales while assisting with organizing and display of merchandise as well as keeping the shop tidy and appealing to shoppers.

Engineers operate and maintain the model railroad narrow gauge trains and tell the stories of the historic railroads that once served the Verde Valley. This is a model railroaders dream come true.

Training is provided for all positions. Safety protocols are in place.

Volunteers are the core of museum operations and the major force to engage visitors in a memorable museum experience. April is National Volunteer Month across America, a perfect time to get on the bandwagon and share one's individual time and talent to support local history.

Contact the museum at 928-634-2868 or by e-mail at clemenceauheritagem@qwestoffice.net to express interest and request a volunteer application.

Applications may be downloaded at clemenceaumuseum.com. Completed applications may be mailed to the Verde Historical Society, P.O. Box 511, Cottonwood, AZ 86326-0511 or dropped off at the museum office on Tuesday mornings between 9 a.m. and noon. Visit us on Facebook to see what happens at the museum.

Camp Verde Pecan & Wine Festival this weekend

The 20th annual Camp Verde Pecan & Wine Festival kicks off this weekend returning stronger than ever this year after being moved to April 17-18 from its usual March spot.

Community Center Field in Downtown Camp Verde is the place to be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

With over 70 vendors including food, crafts, gifts and sales to benefit non-profit community groups and of course Pecan and Wine vendors this will be the premiere spring event.

With wine tasting from eight local wineries, a beer garden from the Verde Valley Sheriff’s Posse and live music, this will be fun in the sun in Camp Verde. Admission to the event is free for all, but there is a charge for wine tasting or other purchases.

The Town of Camp Verde, Verde Valley Wine Consortium and Yavapai College have teamed together to not only produce an exciting and diverse event for residents and visitors but to also support the local wine industry as it recovers from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

Come grab a bite from a food truck, shop the wide range of crafts, gifts and other products, listen to live local music on the stage and see what your local community groups are doing.

Fort Verde State Historic Park will be hosting their annual History of The Soldier event this weekend and thanks to underwriting from the Town of Camp Verde it will be free admission to the Park all weekend long.

SRP, Larry Green Chevrolet, Allegra Marketing, and Nackard Pepsi are all sponsors of the success of this community-based event.

The improving COVID-19 situation and increasing vaccine rate all help to make the event possible but people are still encouraged to follow the basic precautions: stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands often and wear a mask when close to other people.

With increased vendor spacing, a wine pavilion shade canopy with improved circulation and additional hand sanitizer and washing stations available this should be a safe and relaxing event.

Most of the event will be outside in the beautiful sunshine but there will be vendors in our Community Center Gym taking advantage of the spacious inside space.

Wine tasting tickets are available for $20 in the large airy wine pavilion or have a beer from the Verde Valley Rangers.

Wineries include Alcantara Vineyards, Clear Creek Vineyards, Heart Wood Cellars and Salt Mine Wine from right here in Camp Verde. Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College is both an Estate vineyard as well as a teaching winery, functioning as a premiere wine industry and community resource.

Offering both degrees and certificates in viticulture and enology, Yavapai College is also a Platinum level sponsor and partner in the Pecan & Wine Festival. Burning Tree Cellars, Carlson Creek Vineyards and Page Springs Cellars round out the list of award-winning wineries.

The Verde Valley Questers will be selling homemade pies to benefit the Hance House restorations.

Sign up now to enter the Pecan Pie contest on Sunday at campverde.sportsites.com/player, through our website campverde.az.gov, using the Blue Book Now button on our Facebook page or get a paper application at the P&R office.

Please register in advance to ensure enough entries to hold the contest.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at parks@campverde.az.gov, 928-554-0820 (Option 3) or visitcampverde.com/events, as well as Facebook for more information.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is at 395 S. Main St.

Bookmarks celebrate 50 years as Friends of Cottonwood Library

In 1970 it became evident that Cottonwood was in need of an expanded library.

Land was donated on East Mingus Avenue by the Garrison family for the future site of a new library. The question of how funds would be raised to cover the cost of constructing a new library was of importance.

To tackle this problem, like-minded individuals joined together and the organization known in the future as Bookmarks was in its initial stage.

The first official meeting of the Friends of the Cottonwood Library took place on Feb. 25, 1971, with 18 interested attendees. A month later, a second meeting was held for the election of officers.

The first executive board meeting was held April 8, 1971, where the organization’s constitution and bylaws were accepted and the name Bookmarks was chosen.

The stage was now set to hold regular meetings, and the first official meeting open to the public took place on April 29, 1971.

Once firmly established, Bookmarks first goal was to help support the library in its mission to construct a new building. The group learned of a federal government grant that would provide matching funds for library construction. All the organization had to do was raise $15,000 in a few short months.

Book sales, bake sales, a flea market and direct mailings to request donations were some of the fundraising techniques used.

Even Cottonwood elementary school children were involved by selling bricks at 25 cents each.

In the end, Bookmarks was $1,000 short of its goal, but a generous donation allowed the organization to achieve its goal.

Although Bookmarks has been in existence for many years, the group’s enthusiasm for supporting the Cottonwood Library has not waned. Since its founding, Bookmarks has raised many thousands of dollars, which have provided much needed library funding that would have most likely been neglected otherwise.

From security gates to reading programs to computers, Bookmarks has funded an array of library enhancements.

The Book Boutique, located just inside the main entrance to the library, is your source for gently read books, CDs and DVDs of all genres for sale at very reasonable prices.

Bookmarks members receive a 50% discount on all purchases. Please visit the Bookmarks website, friendsofctwazlibrary.org to access membership information and our latest news.

We are also on Facebook at Bookmarks-Friends of the Cottonwood Library.

The Board of Directors currently has two openings for members-at-large. Any interested area resident may apply or email us for more information.

Bookmarks history is still being written and it is our hope that you will add your support to this vital community based endeavor.

Sedona, Northern Arizona Healthcare partner for one-day vaccination site

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at The Hub at Posse Grounds Park, the City of Sedona and Northern Arizona Healthcare will set up a free vaccination site to administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the first 250 people who sign up.

To register for an appointment, visit nahealth.com/covid-19-resources/covid-19-vaccination-info and choose The Hub as the vaccination site.

Anyone eligible to sign up must be 18 and older and living or working in the Sedona area. An appointment is required and you will need to bring an ID to the event.

The Hub is located at 525-B Posse Ground Road.

Individuals who require assistance with scheduling can call the Yavapai COVID-19 Hotline at 928-442-5103.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been deemed safe and is highly effective against serious COVID-19 illness.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Fraud Guard protection service

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has recently received several calls regarding fraud protection related to property records.

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office now offers a service, free to the public, called Eagle Fraud Guard. You will need an email to sign up, as this is the method of contact should a document be recorded that may affect you.

Once signed up, upon the recording of any document recorded with your name you will be notified by email. You may get notifications that are for a different person by the same or similar name.

However, this notice gives you the opportunity to view the document and determine if you are affected by the recording. Your only responsibility once signed up is to maintain a current email address.

Any questions or needed assistance, please do not hesitate to call 928-771-3244 with questions.

Sign up at yavapai.us/recorder, then click on Recorded Documents Search then click on Proceed to Recorded Documents.

Halfway down the page is a section titled Eagle Fraud Guard that will take you directly to the sign-up page.

Camp Verde Kiwanis announces plans for 2021

Using recommended health safety measures, the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde is gathering to plan and carry out various community service projects.

In March, a dozen members cleaned the group’s adopted section of Montezuma Castle Highway. Camp Verde Kiwanis is now finalizing plans to participate in this year’s Pecan and Wine festival, April 17-18. Camp Verde Kiwanis will host an information booth to educate and answer any questions about Kiwanis, what it is, what we do, what is involved in being a Kiwanian.

At the booth, Kiwanians will also offer raffle tickets for three prizes, two gift baskets overflowing with goodies and gift certificates, as well as a framed portrait-like photograph of the Grand Canyon taken from the North Rim.

Camp Verde Kiwanis also plans to participate in the town’s cornhole contest in May to assist the BeneVet fundraising effort. Camp Verde Kiwanis will also offer a college scholarship this year to a graduating Camp Verde student. The scholarship grant is $1000 for the first year, with the possibility of being renewed for as many as three more years.

Applications must be submitted to the Camp Verde High School guidance counselor’s office by 3:30 p.m., Monday, April 22.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in May.

City of Sedona extends walk-in hours

Sedona City Hall has extended public walk-in hours from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and by appointment from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

“Because customer service is at the core of what we do, and as we begin to come out the other side of this pandemic, city staff looks forward to resuming longer walk-in hours for the public,” said Sedona City Manager Karen Osburn.

Until further notice, masks are required at Sedona City Hall.

Oak Creek Apples meet virtually, April 17

At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, residents of and visitors to the greater Sedona and Verde Valley area are invited to attend a virtual meeting of the Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group. This meeting will be held via Zoom.us.

Sign in using the following address: us02web.zoom.us/j/5089875908?pwd=ZHExbjVFNDNYQXd6SXpYWnFZYmp1UT09.

Meeting ID: 508 987 5908. Passcode: 0dy7XV.

Anyone who would prefer to attend the meeting by phone may click onto this link to find the number: us02web.zoom.us/u/kcV6It2jM

There is no charge to participate.

Alan Gore will facilitate a general question-and-answer session. Gore often covers recent and upcoming trends, as well as bugs and fixes.

OCA will continue its virtual/online meetings the third Saturday of each month.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG) is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications.

OCAMUG is a 501 (c) (3) organization and donations are tax deductible.

Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone. For more information, ask at the Zoom meeting, or email oakcreekapples@gmail.com.

Register for first Verde Valley Community BioBlitz

Friends of the Verde River will hold its first Verde Valley Community BioBlitz from April 22-May 7 throughout the Verde Valley and along the Verde River.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to providing opportunities for community members of all ages to learn and engage about the Verde River and the many species that live within and around the watershed.

Friends is inviting community members, teachers and other organizations to participate in this two-week event.

BioBlitz participants are invited to go out along the river or anywhere in the Verde River system; Oak Creek, West Clear Creek, etc. and use the iNaturalist app to take photos of plants, animals, birds, and insects to gather species data for the Verde River.

The observations collected will help Friends of the Verde River’s efforts in documenting native and invasive plants along the river.

Anyone can participate, not just biologists. The BioBlitz is easily accessible for everyone and is a great way to learn about the species within the community.

Registration is completely free and includes instructions to the iNaturalist App, a map of suggested locations and more information about Friends of the Verde River.

For more information and to register, visit verderiver.org/bioblitz. The Verde Valley Community BioBlitz is a community driven two-week event made possible by the hard work of many committed partners and sponsors.

The event is hosted by Friends of the Verde River, with support from the City of Cottonwood and various partners, which include the Science Vortex, STREAM Council, R.A.I.N and Camp Verde Community Library.

Verde Valley updates AARP Tax-Aide service deadlines

This year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s Cottonwood office will only accept tax season appointments for free tax preparation, from people whom they have prepared a tax return in the past three years.

They are limiting capacity to keep volunteers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional appointments may open later in the season.

Call 1-928-421-3710 to make an appointment at the Camp Verde Senior Center through May 17. Leave your name and number and you will be called to make an appointment. Intake Packets are available at the Camp Verde Library and Camp Verde Senior Center prior to your appointment.

The Cottonwood AARP office will accept tax preparation appointments through April 26 by calling 1-928-719-7674 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Do not call the Verde Valley Senior Center, as they are currently closed to the public.

For the Sedona Library, call 1-417-986-3363 for appointments through April 30. Note, COVID-19 precautions will be maintained at all appointments sites.

Create visual impact with photography

Photographic artist Brenda Tharp will present “Creating Visual Impact in your Photography” via webinar at the Sedona Camera Club’s Monday, April 26 meeting.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held online due to COVID-19 concerns. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Membership is $35/year.

Email programcoordinator@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar.

Club activities include monthly meetings and monthly critiques. Visit sedonacameraclub.org to obtain more information about the club.

8 wineries confirmed for Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival

Eight local wineries will participate in this year’s Pecan and Wine Festival, April 17-18 in Camp Verde.

Those wineries are Alcantara Vineyards, Burning Tree Cellars, Carson Creek Vineyards, Clear Creek Vineyards, Heart Wood Cellars, Page Springs Cellars, Salt Mine Wine, and Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center.

The Town of Camp Verde, Verde Valley Wine Consortium and Yavapai College have teamed together to not only produce an exciting and diverse event for residents and visitors but to also support the local wine industry as it recovers from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

While COVID-19 restrictions have eased, participants are encouraged to stay home if feeling sick, maintain social distancing and wear a mask when possible.

Camp Verde will increase its vendor spacing, making the wine tent a shade canopy with improved circulation. Additional hand sanitizer and washing stations will be available as well as an increased cleaning regimen.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at parks@campverde.az.gov, 928-554-0820 (Option 3) or visitcampverde.com/events, as well as Facebook for more information.

Sedona embraces Earth Month

Sedona’s sustainability commitment is accelerating during Earth Month with activities celebrating environmental achievements and new ways to engage residents and visitors in the drive to sustainability.

Rather than just celebrate Earth Day on April 22, the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau (SCC&TB) hopes to create a larger conversation around sustainability and engage more people for an entire Earth Month.

An Arizona first, the Sedona Sustainable Tourism Plan is a community-generated commitment to strike a balance among the four strategic pillars of the visitor economy and experience, the environment and resident quality of life.

After 18 months of community discussion, the plan was adopted in 2019 by the Sedona City Council.

Sedona visitors can view ways to take part in Earth Month on VisitSedonaEarthMonth.com, and so can residents on SedonaEarthMonth.com.

Opportunities include taking a recycling quiz to learn more about recyclable items, signing the Sedona Cares Pledge, learning about the seven principles of Leave No Trace, and voluntourism.

The Sedona Chamber’s social media platforms will feature some highlights from the more than 100 sustainably certified businesses per the Sustainability Alliance, tips on how to be sustainable in Sedona, and events celebrating Earth Month.

On Earth Day, staffers at Slide Rock State Park will distribute clean-up kits created by Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and the Arizona Office of Tourism, as a way to educate recreating responsibly.

The kit includes a single-use trash bag made of recycled plastic and a selection of seeds for greening up the garden back home. This event was created by the SCC&TB and partnered with Slide Rock State Park.

Other Earth Month activities and announcements are forthcoming.

‘Preserving the wonder’ speaker series continues April 14

Keep Sedona Beautiful will host its monthly “Preserving the Wonder” speaker series webinar at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

For more information, visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.

This month’s virtual guest is Nancy Steele, Arizona native and executive director and CEO of Friends of the Verde River.

Friends of the Verde River works collaboratively for a healthy flowing Verde River System. According to Steele, Arizona’s Verde River is “one of the last healthy, flowing river systems remaining in the state, a place of beauty and respite, an economic engine for Arizona, and a national treasure recognized for its wild and scenic values.”

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly “Preserving the Wonder” speaker series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of the region.

A non-profit since 1972, Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area, now and in the future.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies.

Masks still required when using CAT, Verde Lynx service

Face coverings are still required when using the Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) and Verde Lynx public transportation services.

Although Executive Order 2021-06 repealed many restrictions, the transit system is under Federal laws and regulations.

Therefore, in compliance with the order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the City of Cottonwood will require face masks until these restrictions are removed.

CAT/Lynx will require face masks to be worn on all buses for the duration of travel. Masks must also be worn by persons at transportation hubs where passengers are picked-up.

Failure to comply will result in denial of boarding or removal from the bus.

If you are unable to wear a mask for any reason, you must get an exemption pass from the Cottonwood Area Transit/Verde Lynx main office before you board any of the buses without a mask.

Details on the mask exemption process may be found online at cottonwoodaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3931/CATSLynx-Mask-Exemption-Process.

For more information, or if you have questions, please contact Bruce Morrow, Transportation Manager, at 928-340-2755 or bmorrow@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Sedona Dog Park closes one hour a week for sanitation

Because regular sanitizing is important to protect the health and safety of both pets and owners at the Sedona Dog Park, from April 15 through October, the dog park will be closed from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursdays to allow city staff to sanitize and perform weekly maintenance.

While the work is being performed, no dog will be denied the opportunity for play. “During the weekly dog park closure, dogs can partake in the city’s Yappy Hour program scheduled at the same time on the multi-use field at the park,” said City of Sedona Recreation and Aquatics Supervisor Dawn Norman.

The Yappy Hour program is held every Thursday on the multi-use field at Posse Grounds Park, and beginning April 15, the time will shift to summer hours of 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

The weekly maintenance performed at the dog park will involve sanitizing drinking stations, fountains, garbage cans, artificial turf and benches. The areas sanitized will be dry and safe for use when the dog park reopens at 9 a.m.

Park users can assist by picking up their dog’s waste and reporting any problems via the city’s Citizens Connect app, which can be downloaded on any smart phone.

For Sedona Dog Park hours and rules, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

City of Cottonwood spring cleanup

Saturday, April 24 and Sunday April 25 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Transfer Station, 1500 W. Mingus Ave., come to the City of Cottonwood spring cleanup.

Clean up is open to all Cottonwood residents at no charge who provide proof of residency with driver’s license or utility bill.

The following items will be accepted: bagged waste/refuse, residential construction debris, car/truck tires with no rims, unbroken car batteries, furniture, mattresses and box springs, water heaters, stoves, dryers, electronics, such as televisions, monitors and computers. Any item not listed as acceptable is unacceptable.

No commercial dumping. Residential use only

Transfer Station will remain open with normal hours and fees for all non-residents.

For more information, call the City of Cottonwood’s Public Works at 928-634-8033.

Camp Verde Library resumes in-person storytime, children's programs

Camp Verde’s Children's Library invites kids and families to resume in-person programming.

Storytime with Dewey will be in Dewey's garden, starting Tuesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. instead of posted online. Ms. Letty has some exciting new ideas, activities, and technology to bring to storytime.

Camp Verde Community Library is also working on other in-person children’s programming and will keep the public informed moving forward.

Here is what the Camp Verde Children’s Library knows so far:

-The children's patio will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday;

-All early literacy computers will be available for use;

-iPads and Chromebooks may be checked out for use in the Children’s Library;

-Select toys and games will be available for use;

-Coloring and craft materials will be available for self-help use.

The Children’s Library will follow the same cleaning and sanitizing protocols practiced throughout the library. Toys, games, tablets, laptops, everything will be disinfected between each use.

Masks will not be required, but the Library asks that anyone coughing, sniffling, or sneezing for any reason wear a mask.

Camp Verde Library announces new art display

After a six-week virtual class series on painting with alcohol inks, participants submitted some of their work to the Camp Verde Library's art display.

Take a look at the pictures hanging on the wall, ceramic tiles, cards, and even an egg on the display shelf. Alcohol ink is known for its vibrant colors and organic images.

Items from the instructor, Lynne Kohler, will also be on display. Kohler is an Arizona artist who discovered alcohol ink painting after the age of 60 and fell in love with the bright colors and irrepressible qualities of the medium. She has focused on the themes of animals, flowers, birds, and nature and has recently begun to do human faces as well. Now a professional artist, Kohler’s art sells on eBay.

Another local artist who contributed many pieces to the show is Clarkdale resident Becky Russell. Drawn to anything to do with texture and color in her art, Russell works in watercolors, landscape quilting, collages, and has now added alcohol ink to her repertoire. Russell’s paintings on tile are especially beautiful.

Also, several students created abstract images on tile and poster board which they contributed to the art show. One student painted an egg and a piece of gourd.

Be sure to take a few minutes to enjoy all the creative ways our community applied alcohol ink. The show will be on display through the end of May.

Arizona Rotary Week of Service, April 17-24

The Rotary Club of the Verde Valley has partnered with the Rotary Clubs of Sedona, Sedona Red Rocks, and Sedona Village for a Rotary Week of Service project.

The Arizona Rotary Week of Service is April 17-24 this year. All Rotary Clubs are encouraged to engage in service projects in their community to make a greater impact. Each year, Rotary members around the world log 16 million volunteer hours on projects on an international scale and in their own backyards.

The Rotary Club of the Verde Valley, together with three Sedona Rotary Clubs will be encouraging club members and those in the community to get outside and clean up the areas around them. Club members and anyone in the community are encouraged to take a hike, or even a walk around their neighborhood and pick up trash.

Also, the Verde Valley Club will be cleaning up its adopted area of State Route 260 on April 17. Contact the club if you would like to help.

The trash collected will be weighed, counted, and submitted to the Keep Nature Wild website for record keeping. The goal for the clubs combined efforts is one ton of garbage collected during the week.



Members of the community are asked to take part in this safe, clean, community minded activity. Take a hike, or a walk around your neighborhood, pick up trash, weigh it, snap a photo, and send it to rotarycluboftheverdevalley@gmail.com to have your collection added to the total.

For more information about this project, visit rotarycluboftheverdevalley.org or azrotary.org.

Town of Clarkdale announces board, commission vacancies

The Town of Clarkdale has one vacancy to fill on its Planning Commission, also a vacancy to fill on its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board.

Now is your chance to make a difference in your community and help guide the future of Clarkdale. The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within the Clarkdale town limits.

The Planning Commission usually meets once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business.

The PSPRS Board is required to meet only twice a year, but makes important decisions on officer retirements, pensions, disabilities and other critical issues.

A description of boards and commissions is posted at clarkdale.az.gov/Boards and Commissions.htm.

Applications are available for download at clarkdale.az.gov/forms.html, and are also available at the administration building, 39 N. Ninth St.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov, and email or call with questions, 928-639-2453.

Dark Sky Star Party 2021

Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is planning a Dark Sky Star Party event on June 11.

This will be an in-person event also with some virtual presentations. The Dark Sky Star Party will be a multi-venue event across the entire Verde Valley & Sedona.

Partners include the National Park Service, Keep Sedona Beautiful, the Camp Verde Library, Friends of the Verde River, and several other groups in the Verde Valley.

To make this the best valley-wide star party, Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community needs volunteers, presenters, telescopes, as well as people to operate, instruct and assist with the telescopes on the evening of June 11.

The Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is excited to bring back in-person star parties and the opportunities to teach the community about the importance of dark skies and how to enjoy & preserve them.

Anyone interested in helping the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community with its star party can email campverdedarksky@gmail.com. In the subject line, please type “I'd like to volunteer.”

Camp Verde Summer Day Camp returns

On Tuesday, June 1, Summer Day Camp at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation will return. Summer Day Camp, now in its fourth year, will be a four-day camp week which will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until July 21.

Campers can come for a day, a week, or all summer depending on what works for their family. Fridays have been dropped this year as camp days because of significantly smaller enrollment on those days.

Last year, the camp was able to successfully operate under the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Most of those guidelines and restrictions will be in place this year, Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall said.

“Staff and campers adapted to the new procedures to have a safe and enjoyable summer camp season,” he said.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting as well as social distancing and face coverings for campers and staff along with symptom checking are now part of the standard camp experience.

Campers will enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned gym, arts and crafts projects and guest speakers. Camp activities will also include a weekly trip to the Heritage Pool, as well to the Camp Verde Community Library for its Summer Reading Program.

Field trips other than to the Pool and Library are still on hold as the town adjusts its practices.

Camp is open for youth who attended kindergarten through sixth grade during the 2020-2021 school year. Registration is available at $18 per day or $70 per week.

Campers bring their own lunch and snacks, staff brings the fun. Registration will open by mid-May and is limited to 30 kids per day. Visit the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or on Facebook at Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue “Book Now” button.

Anyone interested in being a counselor may check out the town’s job postings at campverde.az.gov.

More information is available by calling Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0820 (Option 3).

Sponsors settled for Camp Verde’s Pecan & Wine Festival

The Town of Camp Verde is making final preparations for the 20th annual Pecan & Wine Festival, April 17-18, one of the town’s signature events. Plans include the final sponsorship lineup.

Partnership with the Verde Valley Wine consortium “brings their expertise and contacts with the wine industry,” said Michael Marshall, Camp Verde parks and recreation manager.

Marshall explained that Yavapai College has joined as a platinum level sponsor and also brings its Southwest Wine Center and support of the local wine industry.

Long time event sponsor Salt River Project returns as a gold level partner to support the event and its participants. Larry Green Chevrolet will showcase new vehicles and support as a silver level sponsor.

Allegra Marketing continues as a silver level in-kind partner with event banners. Patriot Disposal will help with a reduced rate on event trash disposal

The Pecan & Wine Festival is Camp Verde’s premier spring event held “while taking advantage of our great spring weather and free admission in downtown Camp Verde, adjacent to Fort Verde State Historic Park,” Marshall said.

Saturday, April 17 hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18 hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Food vendors, a wide range of products for sale, live music and a huge shade canopy full of wineries “will make this a great event for all,” Marshall said.

While COVID-19 restrictions have eased, participants are encouraged to stay home if feeling sick, maintain social distancing and wear a mask when possible.

Camp Verde will increase the event’s vendor spacing, as well as make the wine tent a shade canopy with improved circulation. Additional hand sanitizer and washing stations will be available as well as an increased cleaning regimen.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at parks@campverde.az.gov, 928-554-0820 (Option 3) or visitcampverde.com/events for more information or a vendor application.

Roadwork on 6th Street at State Route 89A

Since March 29, UniSource has been excavating for the gas line connection of the Springhill Suites project at 565 S. 6th St.

Two-way traffic on 6th Street will be maintained while work is in progress. However, traffic will be shifted slightly and the traffic lanes will be narrowed. Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will take several days to complete.

Please exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.

Sedona Humane Society holds auction, fashion show, adoption event

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and Tlaquepaque North’s newest pet boutique BowWow Sedona will team up with Sedona Now's Glenn Scarpelli will host Paws Rocking the Runway fashion show and online auction on Sunday, April 25 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Tlaquepaque North fountain.

The event is geared to help save local homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona.

For more information, email Felicia Filep, director of Development for the Humane Society of Sedona at ffilep@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Paws Rocking the Runway Online Auction is from April 19-April 26. Register to bid by texting the word FASHION to 928-223-7376.

Auction items are on display at Paws West Thrift Store in the Harkins Plaza of West Sedona. Paws Rocking the Runway Fashion Show is sold out. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at The Humane Society of Sedona.

April 26-30, the Humane Society of Sedona will hold an adoption event. Animals 6 months or older are $50 to adopt. For more information, contact Krista Edwards Curry by phone at 928-282-4679 or kcurry@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Antique, attic, basement, garage sale

The Verde Historical Society is preparing for a summer of fun activities at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum beginning with the annual two-day Antique, Attic, Basement and Garage Sale scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 11-12.

The society will begin accepting sale donations for the annual fundraiser on Tuesday mornings, between 9 a.m. and noon at the museum, 1 N. Willard St. on the Mingus/Willard roundabout in Cottonwood.

Now is the time to clean out cupboards and drawers, attics and basements, garages and storage sheds and donate unused items to the sale as a philanthropic contribution in support of museum operations.

Before unloading a vehicle, please check in at the museum office for directions to the storage location for drop off. Please wear a mask and be conscious of social distancing. Small loose items or fragile trinkets should be carefully boxed. All items should be washed, cleaned, not chipped or damaged and in good working order. Dishes, glassware, books and toys, lightweight furnishings (chairs or tables), folding yard chairs, birdbaths, bicycles or yard art, antiques and collectibles are all buyer’s choices.

Small appliances, such as toaster ovens, vacuum cleaners or hair dryers that are in good working order are welcome. Please, no clothing or personal soft goods, no large appliances, and no big, bulky items. Loose and boxed items should be manageable.

If the museum is closed, nothing should be left at the museum site or the Clemenceau Public School building.

The Antique, Attic, Basement and Garage Sale is one of the biggest fundraisers for the museum that the society hosts. All donations are received and appreciated.

For more information call 928-634-2868, visit clemenceaumuseum.com. Also find them on Facebook.

Volunteers needed for 2021 Verde Valley Fair

Volunteers are needed to help make the 2021 Verde Valley Fair an event to remember. Verde Valley Fair needs your help before and during the fair in the Art & Craft Exhibit Hall with livestock events and more.

Any one, any age, can help. Volunteers receive gate passes for the day of their shift so they can enjoy everything that the fair has to offer with the knowledge that they help make it happen.

For information, call 928-634-3290 or email sponsors@vvfair.com.

Sedona launches new hotline for sewer emergencies

The City of Sedona Wastewater Department created a new hotline to report sewer emergencies and complaints. Residents and businesses can now call 928-203-5180 to report sewer emergencies such as backups or sewer overflows, complaints related to odor, broken manhole covers, or anything else sewer related.

The hotline is operational 24/7, and on-call operators will be notified immediately of after-hour sewer emergencies. Non-emergency complaints will be addressed the next business day.

“Operator response time is key during true sewer emergencies, such as a sewer overflow, to minimize both the amount of sewage spilled and the area of impact,” said city of Sedona Wastewater Director Roxanne Holland. “The sewer hotline will assist in faster operator response time and creates a one-stop-shop for sewer related issues.”

Call 928-204-2234 for general sewer inquiries, such as sewer availability or capacity questions. Call the city’s Financial Services Department at 928-204-7185 for all sewer billing related questions.

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/sewerspill.

Beaver Creek assembling 2032 vision plan

The Beaver Creek Community Vision/Plan is in the process of being updated. Volunteers are needed to work on the plan to reflect what Beaver Creek wants Beaver Creek to look and feel like by 2032.

Anyone willing to do some research and donate some time is invited to email contact@beavercreekaz.us and indicate how they would like to help. The areas that will need committee members are water, transportation, land use and open space.

Anyone unable to participate on a committee but still wants to be involved, there will be opportunities to attend general meetings and/or sending in questions and comments via email.

Vendor space still available for Camp Verde’s Pecan & Wine Festival

Applications are open for vendors for this year’s Camp Verde Pecan & Wine Festival, April 17-18.

This is a fun downtown event with a chance to showcase your products to a festive crowd of more than 5,000. Outside vendor spaces on the Community Center field include food vendors are available for this warm spring-weather event.

Limited inside craft vendor space in the gymnasium is available but nearly full. The Verde Valley Wine Consortium will host the wine tent this year with local wineries who are sure to draw a large crowd.

Non-profit groups have their first vendor space fee waived and a reduced rate for additional space. This event will be heavily promoted with newspaper and radio ads as well as social media throughout Phoenix and Northern Arizona.

Get more information about the event and vendor applications at visitcampverde.com/events, which includes a link to wine tent registration.

Pecan & Wine Festival Saturday, April 17 hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Multiple food vendors, a wide range of products for sale, great live music and a huge shade canopy full of wineries will make this a great event for all.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at parks@campverde.az.gov, 928-554-0820 (Option 3), or visitcampverde.com/events for more information and vendor application.

Free slash drop-off through June 1 at Yavapai County transfer stations

Yavapai County plans to continue its annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations from April 1-June 1.

In a news release this week, the county announced that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the county Public Works Department, were continuing the program.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours. Information on locations and hours is available at https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

The news release adds that Camp Verde will not be accepting slash at this time.

“This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures,” says the news release. “Cutting away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.”

The county urges residents to take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as they create defensible space around their properties.

Items that will be accepted include: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal, and garbage.

The release adds that all slash must be removed from plastic bags. The program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

The county asks people using Yavapai County facilities to follow the recommended CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 guidelines.

More information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation vacancies

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two terms on its Historic Preservation Commission.

One seat is a partial term that expires Oct. 20, 2023. The other seat is a full three-year term.

This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council. These seats must be filled by residents of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required. The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

Any resident interested in serving the community is encouraged to consider applying for this volunteer position. Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or at cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m., Friday, April 2. For information, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.

Industry certification testing returns to Yavapai College

Yavapai County residents required to take professional certification tests can soon get them done by appointment and in person at Yavapai College.

The Yavapai College Testing Center, closed for nearly a year because of pandemic restrictions, reopened March 23. Depending on the type of testing, county residents can make an appointment today at either the Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale or the Prescott campus.

Exam appointments and testing center schedules are available by accessing the Testing Center website, yc.edu/testing.

Among the types of third-party or industry testing available include those for mechanic (ASE), emergency medical service (NREMT) and pesticide-use industries (METRO). Available tests by industry also are listed on the website.

During the pandemic-induced closure of the YC testing center – the only one of its kind in Yavapai County – individuals needing professional certification tests have had their credentials held up, or sometimes waited months to get tested in other jurisdictions.

“That’s why we need to let people know that we’ll be open by appointment,” said Norma Ortega, Testing Services coordinator.

Many industry certifications are directly tied to employment and wages, Ortega said, citing teacher, mechanic and emergency medical technician certifications. Mechanics, for example, have to keep their certifications current.

“And that can lead to a pay increase or to be able to actually apply for a job,” she said.

In industries that use pesticides, workers cannot do their jobs without certification, Ortega said, noting that lack of access to professional certifications “has been very inconvenient for a lot of people.”

Area residents are reminded that face coverings are required for in-person testing and other current college COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Along with the tools to make an appointment for an in-person test, additional information is available on the website. “Contact information is there too in case there is a need for additional assistance. We can sort it out for them,” Ortega said.

Farmers Market at Windmill Park in Cornville

Great local Farmers Market in Cornville, at Windmill Park along Oak Creek from 2 p.m. until dusk each Thursday through year end.

Get great local (mostly organic) produce from small farms, sprouts, eggs, citrus, meats, breads, pastries and baked goods, coffee, sweet treats, fruits, desserts, vinegar, CBD products, essential oils, flowers, herbs, some of the best made-to-order food to eat there or to go.

Our Community Table provide sales outlet for small family farm sales of local small farm/garden produce. Find plant starts, garden accessories, crafts, art, and other local artisan goods.

Plenty of parking, social distancing and other safety protocols are followed. Don't miss it.

Follow on Facebook @WindmillParkFarmersMarketinCornville for all the latest details and event information.

Sedona amends trash containment and removal regulations

New Sedona City Council-approved amendments to trash containment and removal regulations are in effect as a response to failures to properly contain trash and store waste containers.

Specifically, the regulations require trash containers be placed at the curb no earlier than noon the day prior and removed by 11:59 p.m. the day of pickup. Additionally, material must be bagged and securely tied (with the exception of clean recyclables) and all material must be fully contained within the waste receptacle with the lids fully closed and secure except when being loaded or emptied. Containers may not be overfilled.

After receiving 64 complaints trash complaints in less than fourth months from the recently launched short-term rental hotline, city staff believed two issues became serious enough to warrant additional regulation for garbage and trash removal:

The leaving of waste containers at the curb for extended periods of time.

Waste ending up strewn about on both properties and roadways due to overfilled containers and/or animals getting in the trash and knocking waste containers over.

The city intends to enforce trash violations reactively via complaints submitted through the short-term rental hotline, code enforcement or the Citizens Connect app.

A first violation will result in a fine of $100, and a correction of the initial violation must occur within 24 hours. A second violation within 180 days of the first violation will result in a fine of $200. Any subsequent violations will be $250 per citation but will not exceed $2,500. Additionally, the person in violation must make restitution to the city for all cleanup and disposal costs incurred by the city.

For more information on these regulations, read the Chapter 8 (Health and Safety) Garbage and Solid Waste Containment Ordinance at sedonaaz.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=42886.

For more information on the city’s short-term rental hotline, visit sedonaaz.gov/str.

Tuzigoot National Monument Citadel reopens to public

Tuzigoot National Monument’s citadel has reopened after extensive repairs.

The citadel had been under repair since early 2019 after a heavy snowfall caused damage to the cement flooring and wooden support beams. Initial inspections also led to the discovery of termite damage to one of the wooden support beams.

These discoveries deemed it necessary to close the citadel portion of the pueblo to make it more structurally sound and safe for visitation.

National Park Service provides outdoor experiences for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20,000 NPS employees care for America’s 423 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Tuzigoot National Monument is in Clarkdale, at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road. For more information, call 928-567-5276 or visit nps.gov/tuzi. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TuzigootNPS.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Manzanita Outreach to distribute Farmers to Families food box program

Manzanita Outreach will distribute the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program at the organization’s free food sharing events in April.

The Farmers to Families food box program puts American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work and brings healthy food to communities. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the program has distributed more than 132 million food boxes that support American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quality of food in the boxes is equivalent to what one would expect to find at a local grocery store, Manzanita Outreach Executive Director Mike Newcomb said.

The boxes include fresh fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, squash, apples, oranges, onions, carrots, melons. Also included are dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese and butter.

Verde Valley residents can pick-up their free food boxes at Manzanita Outreach’s drive-thru food sharing events. Please have ample space available in the trunk of your vehicle for the loading of food boxes.

For information on where and when food will be shared in subsequent months, visit MOhelp.org. Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, visit ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market opens May 15

This year’s Verde Valley Farmers’ Market season will open on Saturday, May 15. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will mark the 18th consecutive year of the market’s operation. The Market is expected to run through Oct. 2.

It is currently anticipated the market will open with the same requirements as last season:

The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. Entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit market capacity to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

Customers will be required to wear a mask, regardless of having been vaccinated. Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market or wash their hands with soap at the wash station.

Vendor tables will be separated by at least six feet. The market will have a hand wash stations with jugs, basins, soap, single-use paper towels, a trash bin, hand sanitizer and spray bleach for sanitizing. No vendor sampling of food or sale/consumption of food will be allowed at the market. Pets, with the exception of service animals, will not be allowed.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market Board will continue to closely monitor CDC Guidelines for grocery and food retail workers and the Yavapai County Health Department guidelines for farmers markets.

Due to social distancing, vendor spaces are limited this year. Local growers interested in becoming a 2021 season vendor, contact Market Manager Jane Davie at 928-634-7077.

Verde Valley Fair soliciting Art & Craft entries

Art & Craft entry is open for the 2021 Verde Valley Fair. Come celebrate ‘A Blue Ribbon Life’ and enter your creations.

All ages and skill levels are encouraged and welcome. This year’s Verde Valley Fair is April 28 through May 2.

All entry information can be found in the 2021 Fair page at vvfair.com or call 928-634-3290. Entry deadline is April 16.

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

Friends of the Verde River announces the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival, April 22-25. This event is something to look forward to this spring.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to keeping the beloved Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival alive and thriving.

This year, Friends of the Verde River will host the festival as a hybrid event, blending virtual experiences with size-limited in-person guided tours. Registration is open.

Want to be an early bird? Early Bird Registration is available to anyone who has donated $50 or more to Friends of the Verde River since the last Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival. Become an Early Bird, visit the donation page at verderiver.org.

Sign up for in-person birding tours before they open to the public. Tours will be first come, first served and spots will be limited. Sign up for the virtual experience, which includes access to 15-plus presentations and daily armchair birding for 10 days.

Learn more at verderiver.org.

Project Rising Hope food pantry

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Project Rising Hope’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve.

It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.

Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Cottonwood Library scholarships available for high school seniors

Friends of the Cottonwood Public Library is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical bound student who has a passion for his or her intended career choice.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements: a minimum grade point average of 2.5, be a full-time student who has been accepted to an accredited college or trade school as of the fall 2021 semester, and be enrolled in the Mingus Union High School district attending high school, a private charter school or private school or a homeschool student.

Applications will be accepted through April 2 and are available from the Friends’ website friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Youth Services department at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Questions can be directed to bookmarks1@outlook.com.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St.

Wi-Fi hotspots, Dell laptops available for checkout at Camp Verde library

Patrons with a valid Camp Verde Community Library card or an account in good standing are invited to check out a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot or a Dell laptop for use at home.

The Wi-Fi hotspots and laptop computers are available thanks to a Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant.

Patrons must be 18 or older and must present photo ID along with their library card to check out electronic equipment. The checkout period is for one week at a time and the transaction will only be handled at the PC Helpdesk.

For details, check the library’s Facebook page or website or call 928-554-8380. Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit capitalone.com/about or ala.org.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.

The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.

Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.

Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Enjoy movie night on the Camp Verde Library

At the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, select one of the movies themed around the Democracy in America exhibit from the display shelf near the PC Helpdesk and get a free movie night snack bag to take home.

There are 10 selections for grownups and nine family selections that will help patrons experience different times and places to better understand some of the issues this country has faced on the journey toward a more perfect union.

For a complete list of eligible movies, visit the Town of Camp Verde website, campverde.az.gov, then click onto DEPARTMENTS > Community Library. Show the movie you have selected at the children’s checkout desk or the front desk and ask for a movie night snack bag.

Limit one movie night snack bag per family per week.

Share your story on the ‘Be Here’ story app for iOS

Camp Verde Community Library is collecting local stories about voting and democracy for Voices and Votes. Using the Be Here story app from MuseWeb, participants can record a five-minute story, anecdote, or experience about life in Camp Verde and take a photo or upload one.

By collecting local stories in the voices of local people, the app creates an archive of place-based stories created by the people who know the community best. People interested in participating can tune-in via Zoom for a virtual demonstration, ask at the PC Helpdesk for one-on-one assistance, check out an iPad for in-library use of the Be Here story app in a quiet/study room, download the app to their personal iOS device and record their stories, and interact with the story collection kiosk that is part of the Voices and Votes exhibit.

Camp Verdeans can add their voices to the national narrative through the Be Here story app. Visitors can then use the app to tap into the community's cultural heritage when they listen to the stories based on the geolocations on their smartphones.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

This program is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

Solar co-op launches for northern Arizona residents to go solar

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has launched the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar.

The co-op will help northern Arizona homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Flagstaff, Sedona, Coconino County and surrounding northern Arizona communities.

Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a discounted group price.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Solar United Neighbors provides guidance on the process but remains vendor neutral, empowering the co-op members to decide.

The county and municipal governments are partnering with SUN on the co-op to help residents go solar and meet local climate and sustainability goals.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov)

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact Cottonwood-Oak Creek Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book.

For March, the selection is Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson.

Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.

For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Two-year camping closure along State Route 260, Salt Mine Road

For the next two years, recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District will implement a special camping closure for areas along State Route 260 and Salt Mine Road.

Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas, as well as high use have caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality.

Abandoned property, trash, and sanitation issues have also created an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation.

To address these issues on the Verde Ranger District, forest officials have issued a two-year temporary closure to include three restricted areas. The closure order and map of the closed areas is at fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/notices/?cid=FSEPRD872589.

Over the next two years, the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas. This process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

For more information, contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.