Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 13
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

COVID Sedona vaccine event canceled

Northern Arizona Healthcare and the City of Sedona have cancelled a free vaccination clinic today, Tuesday, April 13, which would have administered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at The Hub at Posse Ground Park.

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: April 13, 2021 9:28 a.m.

SEDONA -Northern Arizona Healthcare and the City of Sedona have cancelled a free vaccination clinic today, Tuesday, April 13, which would have administered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at The Hub at Posse Ground Park.

“In light of the FDA and CDC guidance this morning to pause all use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we are canceling the Sedona Clinic today,” explained Lauren Browne Communications Manager.

There was no other information released.

The CDC on Monday was “recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”

“CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.

“As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.,” the CDC reported.

Spectrum Healthcare has been administering the Moderna vaccine at its mass vaccination site in Cottonwood.

However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been used in mobile vaccination events in Jerome and Camp Verde recently because it only requires one shot and does not require ultra-cold storage temperatures.

