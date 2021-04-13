Mary D. Fisher Theatre presents ‘My Octopus Teacher’ April 16-20

Academy Award-nominated “My Octopus Teacher” will show April 16-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“My Octopus Teacher” is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at this year’s Oscars.

Shot over eight years, with 3000 hours of footage, “My Octopus Teacher” documents a never-before-seen unique friendship and interaction between a human and an octopus.

After years spent filming some of the planet’s most dangerous animals, Craig Foster was burned out and depressed, his family relationships in turmoil.

He decided to put a halt to his career to reconnect with his own roots — the magical underwater world of the kelp forest off the coast of his hometown, Cape Town, South Africa.

For nearly a decade, Craig went diving daily in the icy cold waters, ditching wetsuit and scuba rig in one of the most predator dense places on earth.

The common octopus he met and tracked became first his subject, then his teacher, showing him things no human had ever witnessed.

“My Octopus Teacher” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 16-20. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17; 1 p.m. on Monday, April 19; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.