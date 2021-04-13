OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 13
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Private road in Clarkdale to be repaved with donations
Cactus Asphalt will be in town to complete May project

Haskell Springs Road desperately needs work. One local resident fundraised to pay for chip sealing along the private road. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

Haskell Springs Road desperately needs work. One local resident fundraised to pay for chip sealing along the private road. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 13, 2021 10:11 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Clarkdale to oversee several street projects over next two months
Clarkdale: three top-priority streets to be repaired in spring
Clarkdale allocates more than $100,000 for various projects
Clarkdale begins residential watering restrictions
Hlavinka relishes community lifestyle, new role as Clarkdale town manager
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News