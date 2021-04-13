Sedona Arts Academy presents Scarlet Scroll Studio Art Exhibit

Sedona Arts Academy announces the Scarlet Scroll Studio Art Display by Sadaf Alam April 14. SAA is located in the Collective Sedona, in the Village of Oak Creek.

There will be an open house Wednesday, April 14, 4-6:30 p.m., to celebrate the Islamic culture. Appetizers by Chef Judy Callaghan Morgan of Flavours.

The Sights, Sounds and Samplings of the American-Pakistani Culture, followed by Dirty Paki Lingerie Show from 7-8 p.m.

Cost is $45 per person in advance at bit.ly/eb-SSS-pakistan, or $55 at door or call 860-705-9711. Your ticket includes all aforementioned samplings, as well as a preview of the Dirty Paki Lingerie one-woman play performed by Aizzah Fatima, which starts at 7 p.m.

Visit bit.ly/etc-dirty-paki-lingerie for more information.

Artist - Sadaf Alam of Scarlet Scroll Studio in Scottsdale

Sadaf Alam is the owner and artist at Scarlet Scroll Studio. She has pursued an interest in the arts from the Islamic world, with a further focus on Islamic geometric design and illumination.

Her study of geometric patterns has enabled her to design many 3-dimensional artworks using laser cutting techniques.

She has used her talents to teach many workshops and classes in the Scottsdale community, non-profit online distance learning programs and at the Phoenix Art Museum. Her work can be found at scarletscrollstudio.com and on Instagram @scarletscrollstudio.

Sadaf Alam’s Art Display can also be viewed during Sedona Arts Academy. Regular Hours are Monday through Thursday, noon until 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

SAA will follow COVID-19 guidelines, so attendance is limited to 50 people. Social distancing and appropriate face masks are required. Proceeds from this event will help benefit future performances and workshops at SAA.

For more information, call 928-288-2258.

All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.