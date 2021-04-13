Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Seeding Change’ on April 22

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a special Earth Day premiere of the inspiring new film “Seeding Change” on Thursday, April 22, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

There will be a bonus recorded on-screen conversation following both screenings featuring the filmmakers and special guests.

Over the past two decades, a new breed of mission-driven business has risen, led by the next generation of social entrepreneurs. Their diverse companies follow a philosophy known as the Triple Bottom Line, one that measures success socially, environmentally, and economically.

At the core of these enterprises, a new vision exists to create solutions through their supply chains, branding, and products.

Whether they are fighting poverty through Fair Trade job creation, protecting biodiversity and rainforests, or regenerating topsoil through organic and sustainable agriculture, these businesses offer an opportunity for viewers to cast a vote through their purchase decisions for the type of future they support.

Never have the stakes been higher, whether it is climate change, soil degradation, or plastic pollution.

Triple bottom line companies provide an immediate opportunity for empowered consumers to be a part of the solution, vote with their dollars, practice conscious commerce and make positive changes for the planet and people.

“Seeding Change” presents ten such companies and their founders who engage their visions, investments, and business acumen to treat workers fairly, build sustainable delivery systems, provide quality consumer goods while helping save the world one purchase at a time.

Directed by Emmy-Awarded Richard Yelland, “Seeding Change” is 51 beautiful minutes of informative, entertaining, and engaging social activism.

Interviews with key players follow the entire fair market, sustainable product chain and take us around the world.

From the United States to the Brazilian rainforest, to Asia, Africa, and Europe, the film charts the interdependent steps of imagining, sourcing, delivering, consuming, and disposing of great products you can buy right now.

Throughout, we learn about the socially responsible future-forward mindset and hard-learned best practices by ten visionary companies that go into creating their diverse sustainable brands.

We see how farming communities can feed, lift-up, and educate their communities and how first-world consumers can get great products, vote with their dollars, and choose to contribute to keeping the planet healthy. We learn, too how all this effort also makes good business sense.

“Seeding Change” is an educational tool, a roadmap to creating and running a Triple Bottom Line business, one dedicated equally to profit, social responsibility, and planetary sustainability.

Following the film, there will be a 30-minute pre-recorded conversation with the filmmakers from the DC Environmental Film Festival.

The filmmakers: Director, Richard Yelland and Jeremy Black, Producer & Sambazon Co-Founder are joined by Lara Dickinson; Executive Director and Co-Founder of One Step Closer, OSC2, and Reem Hassani, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Numi Tea.

Mara Webster leads a deep dive discussion on the making of “Seeding Change”, the global environmental impact, the need for sustainability within companies, and how forward-thinking entrepreneurs are meeting those challenges.



“Seeding Change” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.