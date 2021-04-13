Watercolor workshop with Nita Marlette

El Valle Artists Association will hold an April 24 workshop at the Pine Shadows Community Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please join Nita Marlette for a watercolor workshop that will be fun, and introduce some new techniques.

Spaces are limited, so if you are interested Contact Nadine Cummins at 480-375-0982. Cost for members is $55, cost for non-members is $65.

What you will learn

This workshop will be upbeat and experimental as you practice using a little color and a spritz or two of water to create color magic. You’ll then grow this technique to create rustic landscapes.

In addition, there will be experiments with watercolor pens, to add interest to your composition.

About the artist

Nita Marlette is originally from the San Francisco Bay Area. Her early work was influenced by the California Artists - Jade Fon, Rusty Walker, Jane Burnham, Richard Yip, and Gerald Brommer.

Since moving to Arizona, Southwestern architecture and the red rocks of Sedona have become her favorite subjects to paint.

Nita recently became a signature member of the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society, and is happy to share her techniques with El Valle Artists Association members and friends.

Remember to bring your own palette of colors, your favorite watercolor brushes, Watercolor paper or board, and a lunch.