Community events and announcements: April 14, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Verde Valley Fair, Grand Canyon Rodeo open for 2021

The Verde Valley Fair (VVF) themed for 2021 “It’s a Blue-Ribbon Life” opens its gates Wednesday, April 28 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.; Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.; Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.; and Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo (GCP Rodeo) will take place at the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. April 30 and May 1.

“It’s a Blue-Ribbon Life” Verde Valley Fair will have nightly bands and dancing, as well as all-day carnival, fair food, vendors, livestock shows, and arts and crafts on display.

Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo includes bareback riders, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and team roping. Rodeo is open to local entries (75-mile radius) on April 18, at 6 p.m.

Call 928-821-0476 for more information on the rodeo, or visit gcpra.net.

Anyone interested in entering your livestock, art, crafts, quilts and collections in the Verde Valley Fair may now do so. Visit vvfair.com for all the categories and forms to enter. Or come by the office on the fairgrounds, during business hours.

For more information, contact the fair office at 928-634-3290.

Sedona Village Learning Center to hold inaugural golf benefit

A day of golf with friends at the Sedona Golf Resort followed by a lavish banquet. What could be better?

Rotten Johnny’s and Geter Plumbing have organized the fun-filled Shotgun Golf Benefit beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13 to raise money for scholarships at Sedona Village Learning Center (SVLC).

The daylong event includes games, a silent auction, a raffle and giveaway prizes, followed by a banquet with wine and other beverages.

In February 2020, the Sedona Village Learning Center preschool opened to restore education to the Village. Current enrollment is 16 preschoolers. To meet the school’s mission of making high-quality education accessible to all, about half of enrolled families receive scholarships, which means that the scholarship fund must be replenished for the coming school year.

Anyone who wants to participate can make a donation, provide an item for the silent auction, become a hole sponsor for $100, or simply golf.

No other Arizona golf course provides a better combination of jaw-dropping splendor and exceptional challenge than the acclaimed Sedona Golf Resort.

The 6,646-yard, par-71 course is widely considered among the world's most unforgettable golf experiences. Winding around the famed red rocks of Sedona, each hole provides an adventure.

This championship Sedona golf course receives continuous four-star reviews.

The abundant and luxurious after-party banquet, donated by Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza and Geter Plumbing, is reason enough to participate, with a menu that includes a raw bar (oysters, shrimp, crab), salads, grill (ribeye steak, lobster, vegetables), desserts, wine, beer and other beverages.

Sign up at sedonavillage.org/events. Call 928-285-3958 for more information.

Customer Service a differentiating factor

Join the Yavapai College SBDC on May 11 for “Operational Excellence: Customer Service as a Differentiating Factor.”

Learn customer service best practices, whether you’re a customer service professional, a manager, or you work with customers in your career.

Acquire skills in hiring, communication, training and business tools. What it all boils down to is having a service attitude or a customer focus in everything you do.

The old Sears motto was “the customer is always right, even if they’re wrong.”

Register online at bit.ly/CustSvc0511.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office announces National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors has designated April 18–24 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Yavapai County. This year’s theme — Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities. — celebrates the contributions everyone can make toward building trust in the community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims.

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office is committed to promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

The faces of crime victims are those of family, friends, neighbors, and community members. In 2020, the Yavapai County Victim Services Division provided services to more than 5,300 victims of crime.

Also, advocates provide victims with a variety of services including notification of criminal justice events, victims’ rights information, assistance with restitution, and financial assistance through the Victim Compensation program for qualifying out-of-pocket expenses related to the crime.



For more information about the Victims’ Rights and the Crime Victim Compensation Program, visit yavapai.us/coatty/Programs/Victim-Services, call the Victim Services Division at 928-771-3485, or email victim.services@yavapai.us.

Strengthening families to prevent child adversity

Prevent Child Abuse Arizona will release Lean On Me AZ: Strengthening Families to Prevent Child Adversity, a community call to action and toolkit.

Lean On Me AZ, a project funded by Casey Family Programs, is an effort to raise awareness about the factors that protect families from overwhelming stress, and provide tips, tools, and messages to help community members strengthen families in everyday ways.

These tips, tools, and messages were community-generated. In late 2020, Prevent Child Abuse Arizona held small group focused discussions and distributed online surveys to ask a diversity of Arizonans to share their perspectives, lived experiences, ideas, and suggestions on how to best strengthen families to prevent child adversity.

This toolkit was produced in collaboration with the Collective Impact for Child Safety and Wellbeing and writer Jennifer Dokes.

Want to learn more about Lean On Me AZ? Attend the Thursday, April 29 webinar, 11 a.m. until noon, Lean On Me AZ: Strengthening Families to Prevent Child Adversity.

Register for the webinar at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJElfuCqqzMpGN2h57pEvfSX5HOHAClhJ3VM.

Comments needed for Cornville Vision project

Cornville Community Association (CCA) has announced its Cornville Vision 2032 Community Survey, for public response during the month of April.

The survey is part of a project to prepare a vision statement that will describe how Cornville community would like to develop over the next 10 years.

The survey is available on the CCA website at cornvilleaz.org, or at the direct link forms.gle/pnNMogeLwX1BeWCx5.

This survey is for residents and owners of property within the Cornville 86325 postal area, who are invited to answer questions about community character, land use and growth areas, transportation (roads, bridges and trails), open space and recreation, and other elements.

A Cornville Community Association Vision Working Group of volunteers will use the survey to gather citizen opinions and ideas.

Survey results will be announced in May, and a public open house is planned for May 18, to review draft goals and set priorities. A Cornville Vision 2032 document will be submitted to Yavapai County in June for its comprehensive planning process.

Respondents are urged to complete the survey online if possible. For those without computer access, hard copies will be mailed upon request to Carol Bottjer at 928-451-1535.

Completed surveys can be mailed to Cornville Community Association, P.O. Box 1452, Cornville, AZ 86325; or delivered to a survey drop box at either Crazy Tony’s Country Market (9420 E. Cornville Road) or his Shell station store, (1220 S. Eastern Drive), no later than April 30.

Learn to preserve, promote indigenous foods

At 1 p.m. April 20, reconnect through the preservation and promotion of indigenous foods through a special presentation on how indigenous knowledge is reconnecting the Yavapai and Apache people to the land through food sovereignty and how this plays a crucial role in creating a self- sustaining tribal community for future generations.

Yavapai-Apache Nation guest panelists include Angel Martinez, Thomasene Cardona, Amanda Honwytewa and Twila Cassadore.

Register at nazcca.org/sedona-events/nestan.

Cottonwood Community Band needs conductor, additional musicians

The Cottonwood Community Band looks plans to restart rehearsals beginning in August, and plans to present a pops concert in October and a holiday concert in December.

It’s been more than a year since the last rehearsal, and the band is anxious to get going again. Cottonwood Community Band invites community musicians to join us.

The band is an all-volunteer wind and percussion ensemble (sorry, no strings) with membership varying from season to season, but averages about 45 people.

Winters see membership increase as snowbirds join us, and then drop in the spring as they go back their summer homes. Auditions are not necessary, but prospective members should be able to read and perform high school level material.

The band specializes in helping people with previous musical experience recover their skills after extended layoffs and begin to enjoy making music again.

Many of our musicians have returned to making music after considerable time off. Anyone who has a band instrument collecting dust in the attic and can devote a little time and energy to practice will fit right in.

The band is also currently conducting a search for our next conductor, as former conductor Sy Brandon no longer lives in the area. Anyone who has conducting skills and experience and is interested in making some music with 40-50 friendly musicians, should contact the Cottonwood Community Band.

The conductor does receive a stipend and reimbursement of travel expenses is possible if traveling from outside the immediate area.

The band has a library of more than 700 titles and rehearses and performs material from grade 3-5. Cottonwood Community School graciously allows the band to use its band room and provides storage space for the band’s extensive collection of percussion instruments.

Rehearsals are from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays.

Contact the Cottonwood Community Band at CottonwoodCommunityBand@Gmail.com for more information.

Sedona Firewise Cleanup, May 21-24

May 21-24, Sedona Fire District (SFD) and the U.S. Forest Service will offer Sedona area residents an opportunity to dispose of their yard waste and combustible vegetation.

Sedona Fire Station #4, at 391 Forest Road in Uptown Sedona, will accept yard waste May 21-24 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is open to all Sedona Fire District residents.

Sedona Fire Marshal Jon Davis reminds everyone that fire restrictions are just around the corner. Now is the time to clear properties of weeds, leaves and dead brush in preparation for fire season.

Create a defensible space within 30 feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk of damage from a wildfire.

Don’t have 30 feet? Then start with the first 10 feet around your home. Tall, dry grasses provide a path for fire that can lead directly to the house. By removing tall dry grasses, excess vegetation, dead leaves, and branches from the house’s perimeter and removing leaves and pine needles from the roof and gutters, will decrease the property’s wildfire potential.

Pruning tree limbs up as much as 10 feet from the ground also reduces ladder fuels which can help slow the spread of wildfire.



Yard debris, including brush, tree and shrub trimmings (limbs, trunks), as well as bagged leaves and pine needles (no cactus trimmings, please) may be dropped off during this event.

All noxious weeds, leaves, grasses, and pine needles must be bagged. Appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses, and other household waste will not be accepted.

Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, citizens dropping off vegetation for disposal are asked to remain in their vehicles. Sedona Fire District staff will unload the yard debris from private vehicles and place it in the provided dumpsters.

Visit sedonafire.org or firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire. Or call the Sedona Fire District at 928-204-8926 for more information or to schedule a free wildfire home assessment.

Celebrate Earth Day at Veteran's Memorial Park in Camp Verde

A celebration of Earth Day Every Day and restoring the Earth will launch at sunrise and close at sunset on April, 24.

Live stream from Veteran’s Memorial Park on the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s land in a collaborative event with the Town of Camp Verde that brings guest speakers, entertainers, artists, vendors, and organizations who will share their stories throughout the day.

Live stream at facebook.com/events/2136589713147366 from 5:45 a.m. until 7:07 p.m.

Drive thru from 9 a.m. until noon, come and get a goodie go bag.

Earth Day, Every Day will be showcased in four languages, this emphasizes the ability to come together as a community, despite the current obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please join us for a day to celebrate and continue our efforts through the year.

Red Rock Democrats discuss voting rights

The Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) Breakfast at Home will host “How the Big Lie is Undermining Voting Rights” at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15 via Zoom.

The zoom link is available on the DORR website, democratsoftheredrocks.org/index.html.

Darrell Hill, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona, will analyze the impact of voter suppression bills being considered in state legislatures, with a particular focus on Arizona and Georgia.

Hill was staff attorney for the ACLU of Arizona and successfully litigated cases concerning voting rights, Arizona's Free Exercise of Religion Act, public records law, and the First Amendment.

A second speaker – to be announced – is from Declaration for American Democracy, a coalition to take back our democracy and restore power to the people.

The speaker will address the three main pillars of the For the People Act: reforming voting and election laws, getting big money out of politics, and holding public officials accountable.

DORR is an all-volunteer Democratic Club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities that welcomes all independent-minded citizens.

For more information, please visit democratsoftheredrocks.org.

Earth Day parade in Sedona

In celebration of Earth Day, scheduled this year for Thursday, April 22, a pandemic-friendly event is being planned for the cars of the future to parade through the Verde Valley.

Earth Day is celebrated each year in April, and marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

This is a day to focus on our environment and demonstrate our commitment for a healthy, sustainable environment and for clean air, water, and healthy soil.

Since electric vehicles don’t rely on fossil fuels for power, they don’t emit carbon dioxide emissions (CO2), which helps reduce air pollution.

Hybrid cars have a second electric motor, burning less fuel than conventional cars. Oxendale and Hyundai dealerships will participate, along with residents from across the Valley.

This is the route of the parade:

10 a.m. — Gather at Posse Grounds Park

Drive through West Sedona via 89A

10:45 until 11 a.m. — Pause at Cottonwood City Hall, EV Charging Station

Drive through Old Town Cottonwood to Clarkdale

11:30 a.m. until noon — Gather at Clarkdale Park

Join the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) and our mayors to celebrate Earth Day.

For information or to join in, email BeverlyNazcca@gmail.com.

April is National Volunteer Month

The Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum’s board of directors are looking for volunteers.

Volunteers are especially needed on Saturdays to serve at the greeter desk and in gift shop sales. Engineers are also needed to operate the model trains in the Verde Valley Railroad Diorama exhibit.

Residents of the Verde Valley who are at least 18 and who are interested in its history and are willing to give a few hours of their time and energy to support that history, are welcome to join the society.

Three-hour shifts are requested on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 9 a.m. until noon. Saturday shifts of two hours are available between the hours of 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. or one four-hour shift is available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At the greeter desk, hosts and hostesses welcome visitors, answer questions and talk about the museum's collections, exhibits and relevance to the communities of the Verde Valley.

Gift shop volunteers handle sales while assisting with organizing and display of merchandise as well as keeping the shop tidy and appealing to shoppers.

Engineers operate and maintain the model railroad narrow gauge trains and tell the stories of the historic railroads that once served the Verde Valley. This is a model railroaders dream come true.

Training is provided for all positions. Safety protocols are in place.

Volunteers are the core of museum operations and the major force to engage visitors in a memorable museum experience. April is National Volunteer Month across America, a perfect time to get on the bandwagon and share one's individual time and talent to support local history.

Contact the museum at 928-634-2868 or by e-mail at clemenceauheritagem@qwestoffice.net to express interest and request a volunteer application.

Applications may be downloaded at clemenceaumuseum.com. Completed applications may be mailed to the Verde Historical Society, P.O. Box 511, Cottonwood, AZ 86326-0511 or dropped off at the museum office on Tuesday mornings between 9 a.m. and noon. Visit us on Facebook to see what happens at the museum.

Bookmarks celebrate 50 years as Friends of Cottonwood Library

In 1970 it became evident that Cottonwood was in need of an expanded library.

Land was donated on East Mingus Avenue by the Garrison family for the future site of a new library. The question of how funds would be raised to cover the cost of constructing a new library was of importance.

To tackle this problem, like-minded individuals joined together and the organization known in the future as Bookmarks was in its initial stage.

The first official meeting of the Friends of the Cottonwood Library took place on Feb. 25, 1971, with 18 interested attendees. A month later, a second meeting was held for the election of officers.

The first executive board meeting was held April 8, 1971, where the organization’s constitution and bylaws were accepted and the name Bookmarks was chosen.

The stage was now set to hold regular meetings, and the first official meeting open to the public took place on April 29, 1971.

Once firmly established, Bookmarks first goal was to help support the library in its mission to construct a new building. The group learned of a federal government grant that would provide matching funds for library construction. All the organization had to do was raise $15,000 in a few short months.

Book sales, bake sales, a flea market and direct mailings to request donations were some of the fundraising techniques used.

Even Cottonwood elementary school children were involved by selling bricks at 25 cents each.

In the end, Bookmarks was $1,000 short of its goal, but a generous donation allowed the organization to achieve its goal.

Although Bookmarks has been in existence for many years, the group’s enthusiasm for supporting the Cottonwood Library has not waned. Since its founding, Bookmarks has raised many thousands of dollars, which have provided much needed library funding that would have most likely been neglected otherwise.

From security gates to reading programs to computers, Bookmarks has funded an array of library enhancements.

The Book Boutique, located just inside the main entrance to the library, is your source for gently read books, CDs and DVDs of all genres for sale at very reasonable prices.

Bookmarks members receive a 50% discount on all purchases. Please visit the Bookmarks website, friendsofctwazlibrary.org to access membership information and our latest news.

We are also on Facebook at Bookmarks-Friends of the Cottonwood Library.

The Board of Directors currently has two openings for members-at-large. Any interested area resident may apply or email us for more information.

Bookmarks history is still being written and it is our hope that you will add your support to this vital community based endeavor.

Fraud Guard protection service

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has recently received several calls regarding fraud protection related to property records.

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office now offers a service, free to the public, called Eagle Fraud Guard. You will need an email to sign up, as this is the method of contact should a document be recorded that may affect you.

Once signed up, upon the recording of any document recorded with your name you will be notified by email. You may get notifications that are for a different person by the same or similar name.

However, this notice gives you the opportunity to view the document and determine if you are affected by the recording. Your only responsibility once signed up is to maintain a current email address.

Any questions or needed assistance, please do not hesitate to call 928-771-3244 with questions.

Sign up at yavapai.us/recorder, then click on Recorded Documents Search then click on Proceed to Recorded Documents.

Halfway down the page is a section titled Eagle Fraud Guard that will take you directly to the sign-up page.

Camp Verde Kiwanis announces plans for 2021

Using recommended health safety measures, the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde is gathering to plan and carry out various community service projects.

In March, a dozen members cleaned the group’s adopted section of Montezuma Castle Highway. Camp Verde Kiwanis is now finalizing plans to participate in this year’s Pecan and Wine festival, April 17-18. Camp Verde Kiwanis will host an information booth to educate and answer any questions about Kiwanis, what it is, what we do, what is involved in being a Kiwanian.

At the booth, Kiwanians will also offer raffle tickets for three prizes, two gift baskets overflowing with goodies and gift certificates, as well as a framed portrait-like photograph of the Grand Canyon taken from the North Rim.

Camp Verde Kiwanis also plans to participate in the town’s cornhole contest in May to assist the BeneVet fundraising effort. Camp Verde Kiwanis will also offer a college scholarship this year to a graduating Camp Verde student. The scholarship grant is $1000 for the first year, with the possibility of being renewed for as many as three more years.

Applications must be submitted to the Camp Verde High School guidance counselor’s office by 3:30 p.m., Monday, April 22.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in May.

City of Sedona extends walk-in hours

Sedona City Hall has extended public walk-in hours from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and by appointment from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

“Because customer service is at the core of what we do, and as we begin to come out the other side of this pandemic, city staff looks forward to resuming longer walk-in hours for the public,” said Sedona City Manager Karen Osburn.

Until further notice, masks are required at Sedona City Hall.

Oak Creek Apples meet virtually, April 17

At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, residents of and visitors to the greater Sedona and Verde Valley area are invited to attend a virtual meeting of the Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group. This meeting will be held via Zoom.us.

Sign in using the following address: us02web.zoom.us/j/5089875908?pwd=ZHExbjVFNDNYQXd6SXpYWnFZYmp1UT09.

Meeting ID: 508 987 5908. Passcode: 0dy7XV.

Anyone who would prefer to attend the meeting by phone may click onto this link to find the number: us02web.zoom.us/u/kcV6It2jM.

There is no charge to participate.

Alan Gore will facilitate a general question-and-answer session. Gore often covers recent and upcoming trends, as well as bugs and fixes.

OCA will continue its virtual/online meetings the third Saturday of each month.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG) is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications.

OCAMUG is a 501 (c) (3) organization and donations are tax deductible.

Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone. For more information, ask at the Zoom meeting, or email oakcreekapples@gmail.com.

Register for first Verde Valley Community BioBlitz

Friends of the Verde River will hold its first Verde Valley Community BioBlitz from April 22-May 7 throughout the Verde Valley and along the Verde River.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to providing opportunities for community members of all ages to learn and engage about the Verde River and the many species that live within and around the watershed.

Friends is inviting community members, teachers and other organizations to participate in this two-week event.

BioBlitz participants are invited to go out along the river or anywhere in the Verde River system; Oak Creek, West Clear Creek, etc. and use the iNaturalist app to take photos of plants, animals, birds, and insects to gather species data for the Verde River.

The observations collected will help Friends of the Verde River’s efforts in documenting native and invasive plants along the river.

Anyone can participate, not just biologists. The BioBlitz is easily accessible for everyone and is a great way to learn about the species within the community.

Registration is completely free and includes instructions to the iNaturalist App, a map of suggested locations and more information about Friends of the Verde River.

For more information and to register, visit verderiver.org/bioblitz. The Verde Valley Community BioBlitz is a community driven two-week event made possible by the hard work of many committed partners and sponsors.

The event is hosted by Friends of the Verde River, with support from the City of Cottonwood and various partners, which include the Science Vortex, STREAM Council, R.A.I.N and Camp Verde Community Library.

Create visual impact with photography

Photographic artist Brenda Tharp will present “Creating Visual Impact in your Photography” via webinar at the Sedona Camera Club’s Monday, April 26 meeting.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held online due to COVID-19 concerns. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Membership is $35/year.

Email programcoordinator@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar.

Club activities include monthly meetings and monthly critiques. Visit sedonacameraclub.org to obtain more information about the club.

City of Cottonwood spring cleanup

April 24-25 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Transfer Station, 1500 W. Mingus Ave. is the City of Cottonwood’s spring cleanup.

Clean up is open to all Cottonwood residents at no charge who provide proof of residency with driver’s license or utility bill.

The following items will be accepted: bagged waste/refuse, residential construction debris, car/truck tires with no rims, unbroken car batteries, furniture, mattresses and box springs, water heaters, stoves, dryers, electronics, such as televisions, monitors and computers. Any item not listed as acceptable is unacceptable.

No commercial dumping. Residential use only.

Transfer Station will remain open with normal hours and fees for all non-residents.

For more information, call the City of Cottonwood’s Public Works at 928-634-8033.

Camp Verde Library resumes in-person storytime, children's programs

Camp Verde’s Children's Library invites kids and families to resume in-person programming.

Storytime with Dewey will be in Dewey’s garden, starting Tuesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. instead of posted online. Ms. Letty has some exciting new ideas, activities, and technology to bring to storytime.

Camp Verde Community Library is also working on other in-person children’s programming and will keep the public informed moving forward.

Here is what the Camp Verde Children’s Library knows so far:

-The children's patio will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday;

-All early literacy computers will be available for use;

-iPads and Chromebooks may be checked out for use in the Children’s Library;

-Select toys and games will be available for use;

-Coloring and craft materials will be available for self-help use.

The Children’s Library will follow the same cleaning and sanitizing protocols practiced throughout the library. Toys, games, tablets, laptops, everything will be disinfected between each use.

Masks will not be required, but the Library asks that anyone coughing, sniffling, or sneezing for any reason wear a mask.

Camp Verde Library announces new art display

After a six-week virtual class series on painting with alcohol inks, participants submitted some of their work to the Camp Verde Library's art display.

Take a look at the pictures hanging on the wall, ceramic tiles, cards, and even an egg on the display shelf. Alcohol ink is known for its vibrant colors and organic images.

Items from the instructor, Lynne Kohler, will also be on display. Kohler is an Arizona artist who discovered alcohol ink painting after the age of 60 and fell in love with the bright colors and irrepressible qualities of the medium. She has focused on the themes of animals, flowers, birds, and nature and has recently begun to do human faces as well. Now a professional artist, Kohler’s art sells on eBay.

Another local artist who contributed many pieces to the show is Clarkdale resident Becky Russell. Drawn to anything to do with texture and color in her art, Russell works in watercolors, landscape quilting, collages, and has now added alcohol ink to her repertoire. Russell’s paintings on tile are especially beautiful.

Also, several students created abstract images on tile and poster board which they contributed to the art show. One student painted an egg and a piece of gourd.

Be sure to take a few minutes to enjoy all the creative ways our community applied alcohol ink. The show will be on display through the end of May.

Arizona Rotary Week of Service, April 17-24

The Rotary Club of the Verde Valley has partnered with the Rotary Clubs of Sedona, Sedona Red Rocks, and Sedona Village for a Rotary Week of Service project.

The Arizona Rotary Week of Service is April 17-24 this year. All Rotary Clubs are encouraged to engage in service projects in their community to make a greater impact. Each year, Rotary members around the world log 16 million volunteer hours on projects on an international scale and in their own backyards.

The Rotary Club of the Verde Valley, together with three Sedona Rotary Clubs will be encouraging club members and those in the community to get outside and clean up the areas around them. Club members and anyone in the community are encouraged to take a hike, or even a walk around their neighborhood and pick up trash.

Also, the Verde Valley Club will be cleaning up its adopted area of State Route 260 on April 17. Contact the club if you would like to help.

The trash collected will be weighed, counted, and submitted to the Keep Nature Wild website for record keeping. The goal for the clubs combined efforts is one ton of garbage collected during the week.

Members of the community are asked to take part in this safe, clean, community minded activity. Take a hike, or a walk around your neighborhood, pick up trash, weigh it, snap a photo, and send it to rotarycluboftheverdevalley@gmail.com to have your collection added to the total.

For more information about this project, visit rotarycluboftheverdevalley.org or azrotary.org.

Town of Clarkdale announces board, commission vacancies

The Town of Clarkdale has one vacancy to fill on its Planning Commission, also a vacancy to fill on its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board.

Now is your chance to make a difference in your community and help guide the future of Clarkdale. The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within the Clarkdale town limits.

The Planning Commission usually meets once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business.

The PSPRS Board is required to meet only twice a year, but makes important decisions on officer retirements, pensions, disabilities and other critical issues.

A description of boards and commissions is posted at clarkdale.az.gov/Boards and Commissions.htm.

Applications are available for download at clarkdale.az.gov/forms.html, and are also available at the administration building, 39 N. Ninth St.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov, and email or call with questions, 928-639-2453.

Dark Sky Star Party 2021

Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is planning a Dark Sky Star Party event on June 11.

This will be an in-person event also with some virtual presentations. The Dark Sky Star Party will be a multi-venue event across the entire Verde Valley & Sedona.

Partners include the National Park Service, Keep Sedona Beautiful, the Camp Verde Library, Friends of the Verde River, and several other groups in the Verde Valley.

To make this the best valley-wide star party, Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community needs volunteers, presenters, telescopes, as well as people to operate, instruct and assist with the telescopes on the evening of June 11.

The Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is excited to bring back in-person star parties and the opportunities to teach the community about the importance of dark skies and how to enjoy & preserve them.

Anyone interested in helping the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community with its star party can email campverdedarksky@gmail.com. In the subject line, please type “I'd like to volunteer.”

Camp Verde Summer Day Camp returns

On Tuesday, June 1, Summer Day Camp at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation will return. Summer Day Camp, now in its fourth year, will be a four-day camp week which will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until July 21.

Campers can come for a day, a week, or all summer depending on what works for their family. Fridays have been dropped this year as camp days because of significantly smaller enrollment on those days.

Last year, the camp was able to successfully operate under the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Most of those guidelines and restrictions will be in place this year, Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall said.

“Staff and campers adapted to the new procedures to have a safe and enjoyable summer camp season,” he said.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting as well as social distancing and face coverings for campers and staff along with symptom checking are now part of the standard camp experience.

Campers will enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned gym, arts and crafts projects and guest speakers. Camp activities will also include a weekly trip to the Heritage Pool, as well to the Camp Verde Community Library for its Summer Reading Program.

Field trips other than to the Pool and Library are still on hold as the town adjusts its practices.

Camp is open for youth who attended kindergarten through sixth grade during the 2020-2021 school year. Registration is available at $18 per day or $70 per week.

Campers bring their own lunch and snacks, staff brings the fun. Registration will open by mid-May and is limited to 30 kids per day. Visit the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or on Facebook at Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue “Book Now” button.

Anyone interested in being a counselor may check out the town’s job postings at campverde.az.gov.

More information is available by calling Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0820 (Option 3).

Roadwork on 6th Street at State Route 89A

Since March 29, UniSource has been excavating for the gas line connection of the Springhill Suites project at 565 S. 6th St.

Two-way traffic on 6th Street will be maintained while work is in progress. However, traffic will be shifted slightly and the traffic lanes will be narrowed. Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will take several days to complete.

Please exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.

Sedona Humane Society holds auction, fashion show, adoption event

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and Tlaquepaque North’s newest pet boutique BowWow Sedona will team up with Sedona Now's Glenn Scarpelli will host Paws Rocking the Runway fashion show and online auction on Sunday, April 25 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Tlaquepaque North fountain.

The event is geared to help save local homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona.

For more information, email Felicia Filep, director of Development for the Humane Society of Sedona at ffilep@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Paws Rocking the Runway Online Auction is from April 19-April 26. Register to bid by texting the word FASHION to 928-223-7376.

Auction items are on display at Paws West Thrift Store in the Harkins Plaza of West Sedona. Paws Rocking the Runway Fashion Show is sold out. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at The Humane Society of Sedona.

April 26-30, the Humane Society of Sedona will hold an adoption event. Animals 6 months or older are $50 to adopt. For more information, contact Krista Edwards Curry by phone at 928-282-4679 or kcurry@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Volunteers needed for 2021 Verde Valley Fair

Volunteers are needed to help make the 2021 Verde Valley Fair an event to remember. Verde Valley Fair needs your help before and during the fair in the Art & Craft Exhibit Hall with livestock events and more.

Any one, any age, can help. Volunteers receive gate passes for the day of their shift so they can enjoy everything that the fair has to offer with the knowledge that they help make it happen.

For information, call 928-634-3290 or email sponsors@vvfair.com.

Beaver Creek assembling 2032 vision plan

The Beaver Creek Community Vision/Plan is in the process of being updated. Volunteers are needed to work on the plan to reflect what Beaver Creek wants Beaver Creek to look and feel like by 2032.

Anyone willing to do some research and donate some time is invited to email contact@beavercreekaz.us and indicate how they would like to help. The areas that will need committee members are water, transportation, land use and open space.

Anyone unable to participate on a committee but still wants to be involved, there will be opportunities to attend general meetings and/or sending in questions and comments via email.

Free slash drop-off through June 1 at Yavapai County transfer stations

Yavapai County plans to continue its annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations from April 1-June 1.

In a news release this week, the county announced that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the county Public Works Department, were continuing the program.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours. Information on locations and hours is available at https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

The news release adds that Camp Verde will not be accepting slash at this time.

“This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures,” says the news release. “Cutting away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.”

The county urges residents to take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as they create defensible space around their properties.

Items that will be accepted include: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal, and garbage.

The release adds that all slash must be removed from plastic bags. The program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

The county asks people using Yavapai County facilities to follow the recommended CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 guidelines.

More information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation vacancies

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two terms on its Historic Preservation Commission.

One seat is a partial term that expires Oct. 20, 2023. The other seat is a full three-year term.

This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council. These seats must be filled by residents of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required. The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

Any resident interested in serving the community is encouraged to consider applying for this volunteer position. Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or at cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m., Friday, April 2. For information, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.

Farmers Market at Windmill Park in Cornville

Great local Farmers Market in Cornville, at Windmill Park along Oak Creek from 2 p.m. until dusk each Thursday through year end.

Get great local (mostly organic) produce from small farms, sprouts, eggs, citrus, meats, breads, pastries and baked goods, coffee, sweet treats, fruits, desserts, vinegar, CBD products, essential oils, flowers, herbs, some of the best made-to-order food to eat there or to go.

Our Community Table provide sales outlet for small family farm sales of local small farm/garden produce. Find plant starts, garden accessories, crafts, art, and other local artisan goods.

Plenty of parking, social distancing and other safety protocols are followed. Don't miss it.

Follow on Facebook @WindmillParkFarmersMarketinCornville for all the latest details and event information.

Sedona amends trash containment and removal regulations

New Sedona City Council-approved amendments to trash containment and removal regulations are in effect as a response to failures to properly contain trash and store waste containers.

Specifically, the regulations require trash containers be placed at the curb no earlier than noon the day prior and removed by 11:59 p.m. the day of pickup. Additionally, material must be bagged and securely tied (with the exception of clean recyclables) and all material must be fully contained within the waste receptacle with the lids fully closed and secure except when being loaded or emptied. Containers may not be overfilled.

After receiving 64 complaints trash complaints in less than fourth months from the recently launched short-term rental hotline, city staff believed two issues became serious enough to warrant additional regulation for garbage and trash removal:

The leaving of waste containers at the curb for extended periods of time.

Waste ending up strewn about on both properties and roadways due to overfilled containers and/or animals getting in the trash and knocking waste containers over.

The city intends to enforce trash violations reactively via complaints submitted through the short-term rental hotline, code enforcement or the Citizens Connect app.

A first violation will result in a fine of $100, and a correction of the initial violation must occur within 24 hours. A second violation within 180 days of the first violation will result in a fine of $200. Any subsequent violations will be $250 per citation but will not exceed $2,500. Additionally, the person in violation must make restitution to the city for all cleanup and disposal costs incurred by the city.

For more information on these regulations, read the Chapter 8 (Health and Safety) Garbage and Solid Waste Containment Ordinance at sedonaaz.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=42886.

For more information on the city’s short-term rental hotline, visit sedonaaz.gov/str.

Tuzigoot National Monument Citadel reopens to public

Tuzigoot National Monument’s citadel has reopened after extensive repairs.

The citadel had been under repair since early 2019 after a heavy snowfall caused damage to the cement flooring and wooden support beams. Initial inspections also led to the discovery of termite damage to one of the wooden support beams.

These discoveries deemed it necessary to close the citadel portion of the pueblo to make it more structurally sound and safe for visitation.

National Park Service provides outdoor experiences for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20,000 NPS employees care for America’s 423 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Tuzigoot National Monument is in Clarkdale, at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road. For more information, call 928-567-5276 or visit nps.gov/tuzi. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TuzigootNPS.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market opens May 15

This year’s Verde Valley Farmers’ Market season will open on Saturday, May 15. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will mark the 18th consecutive year of the market’s operation. The Market is expected to run through Oct. 2.

It is currently anticipated the market will open with the same requirements as last season:

The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. Entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit market capacity to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

Customers will be required to wear a mask, regardless of having been vaccinated. Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market or wash their hands with soap at the wash station.

Vendor tables will be separated by at least six feet. The market will have a hand wash stations with jugs, basins, soap, single-use paper towels, a trash bin, hand sanitizer and spray bleach for sanitizing. No vendor sampling of food or sale/consumption of food will be allowed at the market. Pets, with the exception of service animals, will not be allowed.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market Board will continue to closely monitor CDC Guidelines for grocery and food retail workers and the Yavapai County Health Department guidelines for farmers markets.

Due to social distancing, vendor spaces are limited this year. Local growers interested in becoming a 2021 season vendor, contact Market Manager Jane Davie at 928-634-7077.

Verde Valley Fair soliciting Art & Craft entries

Art & Craft entry is open for the 2021 Verde Valley Fair. Come celebrate ‘A Blue Ribbon Life’ and enter your creations.



All ages and skill levels are encouraged and welcome. This year’s Verde Valley Fair is April 28 through May 2.

All entry information can be found in the 2021 Fair page at vvfair.com or call 928-634-3290. Entry deadline is April 16.

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

Friends of the Verde River announces the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival, April 22-25. This event is something to look forward to this spring.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to keeping the beloved Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival alive and thriving.

This year, Friends of the Verde River will host the festival as a hybrid event, blending virtual experiences with size-limited in-person guided tours. Registration is open.

Want to be an early bird? Early Bird Registration is available to anyone who has donated $50 or more to Friends of the Verde River since the last Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival. Become an Early Bird, visit the donation page at verderiver.org.

Sign up for in-person birding tours before they open to the public. Tours will be first come, first served and spots will be limited. Sign up for the virtual experience, which includes access to 15-plus presentations and daily armchair birding for 10 days.

Learn more at verderiver.org.

Project Rising Hope food pantry needs volunteers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Project Rising Hope’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve.

It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.

Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Cottonwood Library scholarships available for high school seniors

Friends of the Cottonwood Public Library is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical bound student who has a passion for his or her intended career choice.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements: a minimum grade point average of 2.5, be a full-time student who has been accepted to an accredited college or trade school as of the fall 2021 semester, and be enrolled in the Mingus Union High School district attending high school, a private charter school or private school or a homeschool student.

Applications will be accepted through April 2 and are available from the Friends’ website friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Youth Services department at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Questions can be directed to bookmarks1@outlook.com.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St.

Wi-Fi hotspots, Dell laptops available for checkout at Camp Verde library

Patrons with a valid Camp Verde Community Library card or an account in good standing are invited to check out a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot or a Dell laptop for use at home.

The Wi-Fi hotspots and laptop computers are available thanks to a Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant.

Patrons must be 18 or older and must present photo ID along with their library card to check out electronic equipment. The checkout period is for one week at a time and the transaction will only be handled at the PC Helpdesk.

For details, check the library’s Facebook page or website or call 928-554-8380. Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit capitalone.com/about or ala.org.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.

The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.

Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.

Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Enjoy movie night on the Camp Verde Library

At the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, select one of the movies themed around the Democracy in America exhibit from the display shelf near the PC Helpdesk and get a free movie night snack bag to take home.

There are 10 selections for grownups and nine family selections that will help patrons experience different times and places to better understand some of the issues this country has faced on the journey toward a more perfect union.

For a complete list of eligible movies, visit the Town of Camp Verde website, campverde.az.gov, then click onto DEPARTMENTS > Community Library. Show the movie you have selected at the children’s checkout desk or the front desk and ask for a movie night snack bag.

Limit one movie night snack bag per family per week.

Solar co-op launches for northern Arizona residents to go solar

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has launched the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar.

The co-op will help northern Arizona homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Flagstaff, Sedona, Coconino County and surrounding northern Arizona communities.

Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a discounted group price.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Solar United Neighbors provides guidance on the process but remains vendor neutral, empowering the co-op members to decide.

The county and municipal governments are partnering with SUN on the co-op to help residents go solar and meet local climate and sustainability goals.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov).

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact Cottonwood-Oak Creek Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book.

Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.

For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Two-year camping closure along State Route 260, Salt Mine Road

For the next two years, recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District will implement a special camping closure for areas along State Route 260 and Salt Mine Road.

Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas, as well as high use have caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality.

Abandoned property, trash, and sanitation issues have also created an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation.

To address these issues on the Verde Ranger District, forest officials have issued a two-year temporary closure to include three restricted areas. The closure order and map of the closed areas is at fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/notices/?cid=FSEPRD872589.

Over the next two years, the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas. This process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

For more information, contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.