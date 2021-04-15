OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, April 15
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Five gun bills – three from Democrats – are on different paths in the Arizona Legislature

At least five gun bills introduced in the Legislature show the tension between the poles of conservative and progressive viewpoints. The Legislature, which was dominated for decades by Republicans, historically has considered limits on firearms as an infringement of Arizonans’ rights. This year, however, against a backdrop of increasing firearms violence nationwide, the GOP holds only slim margins in both chambers. Adobe stock image

At least five gun bills introduced in the Legislature show the tension between the poles of conservative and progressive viewpoints. The Legislature, which was dominated for decades by Republicans, historically has considered limits on firearms as an infringement of Arizonans’ rights. This year, however, against a backdrop of increasing firearms violence nationwide, the GOP holds only slim margins in both chambers. Adobe stock image

Ethan Kispert, Cronkite News
Originally Published: April 15, 2021 12:22 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Flake plan to raise age limit for long guns leaves both sides unhappy
Governor signs bill that keeps cities from having gun ordinances more strict than state law
Proposal would exempt Arizona-made guns from federal rules, registration
Rep. Thorpe pushes measure to prohibit background checks on private gun sales
Lawmakers set state standards to trump federal gun laws
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News