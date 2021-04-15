OFFERS
Thu, April 15
Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood

A single-engine plane suffered a hard landing early Thursday morning at Cottonwood Municipal Airport.First-responders were on scene, but no injury information has been released. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 15, 2021 12:11 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A single-engine plane suffered a hard landing and some damage Thursday morning at Cottonwood Municipal Airport.

First-responders were quickly on-scene. Cottonwood Police Cmdr. Chris Dowell said the pilot was the only occupant and not seriously injured enough to require being transported by ambulance.

Dowell also said the plane did not leak any fluids during the hard landing. He said the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified but he did not have any information about the cause of the hard landing.

No other information has been released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

