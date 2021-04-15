Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — A single-engine plane suffered a hard landing and some damage Thursday morning at Cottonwood Municipal Airport.

First-responders were quickly on-scene. Cottonwood Police Cmdr. Chris Dowell said the pilot was the only occupant and not seriously injured enough to require being transported by ambulance.

Dowell also said the plane did not leak any fluids during the hard landing. He said the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified but he did not have any information about the cause of the hard landing.

No other information has been released.

