Yavapai College returning to in-person classes for summer, fall semesters

Yavapai College will move forward to the 'green phase' of its COVID-19 re-entry plan on June 1, which will bring back more in-person classes and services.

According to a news release, this is the first time that YC has moved to the green phase (phase 4) of its five-phase re-entry plan since the beginning of the pandemic. The college has been operating in the yellow phase since March 22.

The green phase will bring back more in-person activities, including classes and services, while also adhering to COVID-19 mitigation strategies, the release explained.

In the green phase:

• All classes are eligible to be offered in-person;

• College safety protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing, must be followed.

• YC will continue to offer a mix of in-person, online, hybrid and WebLive classes for the summer and fall semesters.

Registration for the summer semester is now open for all degree-seeking students, and classes begin on June 7. Fall semester registration opens Monday, April 19, for all degree-seeking students, and classes will begin on Aug. 16.

YC safety protocols along with full details on the college's COVID-19 re-entry plan can be found at www.yc.edu/reentry.

Information provided by Yavapai College.