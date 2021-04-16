OFFERS
Fri, April 16
Obituary: Alan Robert Tobish 1950-2021

Alan Robert Tobish

Alan Robert Tobish

Originally Published: April 16, 2021 3:32 p.m.

Alan Robert Tobish, 71, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

He was born on January 12, 1950 in Manhattan, New York to Abraham Tobish and Rose Gesce.

Alan served his country with the Army with a rank of SP5 during Vietnam. He was employed as a lineman and then retired.

Alan volunteered at the VFW. He was a member of the Gold Prospectors and he enjoyed hunting.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Tobish and son, Donald Fenn.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Vernell Tobish of Cottonwood; sons, Steven Fenn and Troy Hockett; 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at the VFW Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen Street in Cottonwood on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

