Obituary: Clifford Elaine Barry

Clifford Elaine Barry

Clifford Elaine Barry

Originally Published: April 16, 2021 4:03 p.m.

Clifford Elaine Barry, 76, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on April 1, 2021, in her home surrounded by family.

Elaine was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Clifford and Mildred Vestal.

She was a proud high school graduate at the age of 58 and enjoyed traveling and reading.

Elaine was known for her tenacity, quick wit, and beautiful smile and she will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved her.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Arnold (AD) Barry of Camp Verde; her 10 children; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and her sister, Linda.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Mildred and her sisters, Betty and Valerie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sedona Humane Society at 2115 Shelby Dr. Sedona, AZ 86336 or https://humanesocietyofsedona.org/give/.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Northern Arizona Hospice and specially to Nurse Ashley for the care and compassion that was received over the past several weeks.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

