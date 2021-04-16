Obituary: George William Lee
It is with sad hearts that we wish to let dear friends in the Verde Valley know that their good friend, George William Lee, 90 passed away quietly with his wife, Shirley by his side on the morning of Sunday, April 11th, 2021.
George was a native to Arizona and served in the US Coast Guard during WWII.
After retiring from AT&T in Phoenix, he and his wife Shirley moved to Camp Verde and lived here for 23 years.
He was a member of the Yavapai Sheriff’s Posse and loved to rope and ride.
He loved his horses and his dogs, especially his beloved Andy and Andy loved George; these two shared a special bond.
George had six children, and together with Shirley they had 39 grandchildren, 98 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. What a posterity!
George has a host of friends as well as his many relatives.
His many friends come from his roping days, many from the Posse and many from his neighborhood. He was known as the Mayor of Walker Road.
He loved Franklin Bueler and liked helping him whenever he could. He loved Vern and Greg, Paul and Jim and many others.
He certainly was rich with friends. Andy and George would take a little time each day visiting with walkers, bikers and anyone else who would stop to chat.
He also had friends at church who shared his love of riding and they would trail ride together when his roping days were over.
One thing we know for sure is that George will not be lonely when he reaches the other side!!
Many friends will be there to meet him! In fact, I’d say there is a big shindig going on over there as we speak.
- Two executions will be first in Arizona in seven years
- Governor signs bill barring business mask requiremennts
- Man accused in Clarkdale killing remains in jail
- Verde Vista Loop Trail offers spectacular views
- Ultramarathon to run through Jerome, Sedona
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Council to hear plan for old Jerome High School
- Obituary: Lavon Lee Hill
- Obituary: Karla Ann Bonner 1967-2021
- Woman accused in Old Town Assn. theft arrested in Michigan
- Ohio woman, allegedly found with 8,000 fentanyl pills, returns to court
- Maricopa County supervisor to hecklers; 'You lost the election; deal with it'
- Two executions will be first in Arizona in seven years
- Obituary: Karla Ann Bonner 1967-2021
- Wanted man killed in shootout with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Governor signs bill barring business mask requiremennts
- PPE trash, plastic and feces mar Sedona and other scenic spots across the Southwest
- Javelinas moving into town looking for food and water
- Plea agreement on table for woman involved in Clarkdale homicide
- Obituary: Debra Jean Ross
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: