Obituary: George William Lee

It is with sad hearts that we wish to let dear friends in the Verde Valley know that their good friend, George William Lee, 90 passed away quietly with his wife, Shirley by his side on the morning of Sunday, April 11th, 2021.

George was a native to Arizona and served in the US Coast Guard during WWII.

After retiring from AT&T in Phoenix, he and his wife Shirley moved to Camp Verde and lived here for 23 years.

He was a member of the Yavapai Sheriff’s Posse and loved to rope and ride.

He loved his horses and his dogs, especially his beloved Andy and Andy loved George; these two shared a special bond.

George had six children, and together with Shirley they had 39 grandchildren, 98 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. What a posterity!



George has a host of friends as well as his many relatives.

His many friends come from his roping days, many from the Posse and many from his neighborhood. He was known as the Mayor of Walker Road.

He loved Franklin Bueler and liked helping him whenever he could. He loved Vern and Greg, Paul and Jim and many others.

He certainly was rich with friends. Andy and George would take a little time each day visiting with walkers, bikers and anyone else who would stop to chat.

He also had friends at church who shared his love of riding and they would trail ride together when his roping days were over.

One thing we know for sure is that George will not be lonely when he reaches the other side!!

Many friends will be there to meet him! In fact, I’d say there is a big shindig going on over there as we speak.