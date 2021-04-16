Obituary: Robert ‘LUKE’ Harmer
Robert "LUKE" Harmer, 78, a Verde Valley resident since 2005 suddenly passed in his sleep at home on 11/23/2020.
A USMC 61-63 Vietnam Veteran. An old-time Blacksmith by trade, avid reader and chess player who loved writing looked forward to having his just completed short story published.
Luke, was known by many as a school bus driver for Cottonwood/Sedona, Oak Creek School Districts, Sedona Trolley, and for the past few years Home Depot MET Team, until his passing.
Luke knew no 'strangers', always ready for conversation is survived by his wife of 36 yrs, Sharon.
USMC Honors Service and Internment will be at Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Hwy 89A North, on April 20 at 11 am.
Information was provided by the family.
