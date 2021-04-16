Obituary: Ruth Elaine (Darlene) Waldhalm Bracht
Ruth Elaine (Darlene) Waldhalm Bracht, age 92, passed peacefully on Good Friday, 4/2/21 at her home in Cottonwood, AZ.
Darlene was born May 18, 1928 in Enderlin, North Dakota.
Though her given name was Ruth, her father loved the name Darlene, and decided to call her that instead.
The name suited her, and from then on everyone came to know her as Darlene.
Darlene graduated from Enderlin High School in 1946 and went to work as a telephone operator.
It was a job she loved, but her true passion was being a mother to her two surviving children, Shelli Stafford of Atlanta, GA and Mark Hoaglund of Cottonwood, AZ, who affectionately referred to her as “Mumsie” and “Momma” respectively.
A devout Catholic who gave generously of her time and energy, Darlene especially enjoyed delivering meals on wheels to feed and comfort the senior community. She also dearly loved owls.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Margaret (Madge); sister, Doris and brothers, Clayton, Joe and Don, and husband, Bud Bracht of White Bear Lake, MN.
She is also survived by niece, Donna Allard and grand-nephew, Paul Albrecht of Fargo ND; grand-niece, Madge Murphy, and great grand-nieces, Mariah and Marissa Murphy of Sartell, MN, along with several Waldhalm nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on April 21st, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Information was provided by the family.
