OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, April 16
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Stephen Thomas Novak Jr., 1949-2020

Stephen Thomas Novak Jr.

Stephen Thomas Novak Jr.

Originally Published: April 16, 2021 4:12 p.m.

Stephen Thomas Novak Jr. was born December 5, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska and passed away July 15, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.

He was predeceased by his father, Stephen Novak Sr.; his uncle, Mike Novak; his mother, Millie Novak and his grandmother.

He was survived by his wife, Jan Novak and his children, Stephen Novak and Angela Penzerrie; his step-children, April DeLeon and her husband, Drew DeLeon, and Eddie Paulson, along with 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Memorial services will be held for him on April 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at C3, 1580 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood, AZ.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Thomas K. Smith 1962-2020
Obituary: Daniel P. Martin 1949-2020
Obituary: Ellen Marie Stephens 1935-2020
Obituary: Stephen Robert Warner 1945-2018
Obituary: Larry Warren Upton 1939-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News