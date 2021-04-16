Obituary: Stephen Thomas Novak Jr., 1949-2020

Stephen Thomas Novak Jr. was born December 5, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska and passed away July 15, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.

He was predeceased by his father, Stephen Novak Sr.; his uncle, Mike Novak; his mother, Millie Novak and his grandmother.

He was survived by his wife, Jan Novak and his children, Stephen Novak and Angela Penzerrie; his step-children, April DeLeon and her husband, Drew DeLeon, and Eddie Paulson, along with 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Memorial services will be held for him on April 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at C3, 1580 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood, AZ.

Information was provided by the family.