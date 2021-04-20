Cottonwood Community Band needs conductor, additional musicians

The Cottonwood Community Band plans to restart rehearsals beginning in August, and plans to present a pops concert in October and a holiday concert in December.

It’s been more than a year since the last rehearsal, and the band is anxious to get going again. Cottonwood Community Band invites community musicians to join us.

The band is an all-volunteer wind and percussion ensemble (sorry, no strings) with membership varying from season to season, but averages about 45 people.

Winters see membership increase as snowbirds join us, and then drop in the spring as they go back their summer homes.

Auditions are not necessary, but prospective members should be able to read and perform high school level material.

The band specializes in helping people with previous musical experience recover their skills after extended layoffs and begin to enjoy making music again.

Many of our musicians have returned to making music after considerable time off. Anyone who has a band instrument collecting dust in the attic and can devote a little time and energy to practice will fit right in.

The band is also currently conducting a search for our next conductor, as former conductor Sy Brandon no longer lives in the area.

Anyone who has conducting skills and experience and is interested in making some music with 40-50 friendly musicians, should contact the Cottonwood Community Band.

The conductor does receive a stipend and reimbursement of travel expenses is possible if traveling from outside the immediate area.

The band has a library of more than 700 titles and rehearses and performs material from grade 3-5.

Cottonwood Community School graciously allows the band to use its band room and provides storage space for the band’s extensive collection of percussion instruments.

Rehearsals are from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays.

Contact the Cottonwood Community Band at CottonwoodCommunityBand@gmail.com for more information.