A little rain, a little wine and dessert
Originally Published: April 20, 2021 8:19 a.m.
The 20th annual Camp Verde Pecan & Wine Festival brought wine and pie lovers of all types to Community Center Field over the weekend.
Despite some rain, there were smiles abound. There eight local wineries, such as Mitch Levy’s Burning Tree Cellars, right, along with more than 70 vendors and many local pie bakers represented.
See our photo gallery of the event here.
