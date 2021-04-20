OFFERS
A little rain, a little wine and dessert

Mitch Levy of Burning Tree Cellars pours wine for a visitor at last weekend's 20th annual Camp Verde Pecan & Wine Festival. Levy and his helpers represented one of eight local wineries at the event. VVN/Vyto Starinskas photo

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: April 20, 2021 8:19 a.m.

Pecan and Wine Festival by Verde News

The 20th annual Camp Verde Pecan & Wine Festival brought wine and pie lovers of all types to Community Center Field over the weekend.

Despite some rain, there were smiles abound. There eight local wineries, such as Mitch Levy’s Burning Tree Cellars, right, along with more than 70 vendors and many local pie bakers represented.

See our photo gallery of the event here.

