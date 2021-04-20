Main Stage ramps up with Doubleblind and Beer School

The last 13 months have been tumultuous in every sense of the word for so many people and so many businesses in our community because of COVID-19.

So many local businesses, especially restaurants and bars, struggled to stay afloat with state mandated closings and strict regulations when reopened.



Main Stage has certainly not been immune to the struggle of keeping its doors open and the lights on. Like the proverbial phoenix rising out of the ashes, Main Stage is one of the lucky local small businesses that have seen the light at the end of the tunnel and are on the path back to normality.

With an eight-year anniversary coming up in May, Main Stage has been more than a music venue and bar.

It has hosted many fundraisers where thousands of dollars have been raised for the community.

Thursday, April 22, Main Stage presents its popular monthly Beer School. Beer School takes place every fourth Thursday of the month. It is hosted by bartender Lauren Tucker, and representatives from different local, state and national breweries.

For $5, attendees get five to six beer tastings, promotional items and some useful information regarding the brewery of the month.



This month, Beer School welcomes Tempe’s own Huss Brewing Company. Started in 2013 by partners in life and brew, Jeff and Leah Huss, Huss Brewing is one of the state’s largest independent brewers and includes the favorite beer of many, Papago Orange Blossom. School starts at 7 p.m. for those 21-plus.

Saturday, April 24, Main Stage is happy to welcome back live entertainment in the form of the Verde Valley’s own, Doubleblind.

Doubleblind is an original hard rock band out of Jerome. Friends for decades, Noah Pfeffer (bass), John Westcott (drums) and Roy Sandoval (guitar) have created a sound that is energetic, original and has a unique hard rock style that blends influences from the 1980s to today.

With the recent addition of singer Trecia Taylor and her blend of emotional powerful vocals and thoughtful songwriting, the band has never been better and are excited about what the next chapter will bring. The show starts at 9 p.m. for this 21-plus event. No cover.

Main Stage has regular nightly events as well as listed special events. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave, Tuesday’s karaoke night is hosted by Andrew Benassi and Friday’s karaoke is hosted by Lauren Tucker. All the nights of karaoke start at 9 p.m.



Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday is Ladies Night and features Old School Hip Hop.

Every fourth Thursday of the month Ladies Night follows Beer School.

Food is available onsite from Christopher’s Meals, Main Stage’s own pizza and occasional food trucks.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m., to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.