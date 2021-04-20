Sedona Camera Club webinar presentation “Creating Visual Impact in your Photography” with Brenda Tharp

Photographic artist Brenda Tharp will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, her online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Brenda specializes in landscape, nature and wildlife images, creating strong compositions with an attention to light, color, form and texture.

She also creates story-telling photographs of people and places. Her goal is to transport viewers to the locations she has photographed and share her experiences.

Her desire is that her images will inspire and bring joy to those that view them.

What makes us stop and take notice, and respond with emotion when we view a photograph? What makes one photograph more expressive than another? Brenda will discuss key elements that can make your photographs have more impact, from starting with the heart, to pre-visualizing, to using all the tools in your kit to bring that vision to fruition.

She’ll cover several ideas that apply to different subjects in photography and talk about the importance of personal expression.

Photography is Tharp’s passion. She says: ”I love waking up early to capture the mist rising on the lake, or to witness the rainbow of dawn’s colors painted across the sky. A great photo takes planning, preparation and a bit of luck and timing, but it still feels like a gift when I’m out there and it all comes together.”

Eager to share her love for photography, Tharp has spoken to thousands of people across the country at venues including B&H Optic Conference, B&H Learning Center, The Mountaineers Club, American Society of Media Photographers, The Century Club, Photo Plus Expo, Carolinas Nature Photographers Association, North American Nature Photographers Association and The Royal Photographic Society (London) along with an ever-growing list of camera clubs and photo club conferences.

She has juried several national competitions, teaches online, and has been featured in Rangefinder, Extraordinary Vision, PhotoArt and several podcasts.

Her images are widely used in ads, books, brochures, calendars, greeting cards, and magazines, including National Geographic Books, Sunset, British Gas, Chronicle Books, Sierra Club Magazine, Nature Conservancy, Audubon, The Presidio Trust, National Park Service, and Michelin Travel Publications.

A self-taught photographer, Tharp is also an author. She wrote Creative Nature & Outdoor Photography and Expressive Nature Photography, co-authored Extraordinary Everyday Photography, and photographed the award-winning books Muir Woods: Redwood Refuge and Marin Headlands: Portals of Time.



The silver lining of the COVID-19 cloud is that the online format enables Sedona Camera Club to host high profile photographers from around the U.S. The club will have online meetings until the COVID situation permits a return to face-to-face meetings.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining.

Email programcoordinator@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link for the webinar. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to sedonacameraclub.org.