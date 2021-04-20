Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Monday’ premiere April 23-29

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the new award-winning drama “Monday” showing April 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A spark on a Friday can lead to a sizzling weekend fling, but what happens when you get to the inevitable Monday?

Mickey (Sebastian Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), two Americans in their mid-30s living in Athens, meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend. The chemistry between them is undeniable.

When Chloe’s time in Greece is drawing to a close, she decides to give up her high-flying job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can blossom into something more.

Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ new film “Monday” is a fun, sensuous romance about how love gets in the way of life, and life gets in the way of love.

“Monday” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 23-29. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24; 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 25; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, April 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.