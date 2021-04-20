Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Victoria & Abdul’ encore April 26

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a festival flashback of the extraordinary Academy Award-nominated film “Victoria & Abdul” on Monday, April 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Victoria & Abdul” is the fourth film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special “Judi-Judi-Judi” series in April featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday.

“Victoria & Abdul” garnered two Academy Award nominations, including Best Costume Design and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Judi Dench received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for her title role in the film.

“Victoria & Abdul” — directed by Stephen Frears — is the extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria’s remarkable rule.

Dench shines in the title role of the Queen.

When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself.

As the Queen questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy.

As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity.

“Victoria & Abdul” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, April 26 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.