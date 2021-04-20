Sedona Film Festival presents encore of ‘Whiplash’ April 27

Sedona International Film Festival presents a festival flashback of “Whiplash,” Tuesday, April 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Whiplash” won three Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for J.K. Simmons, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

The film was also nominated for Academy Awards for Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Adapted Screenplay. Simmons also won a Golden Globe and SAG award for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite music conservatory. Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), an instructor known for his terrifying teaching methods, discovers Andrew and transfers the aspiring drummer into the top jazz ensemble, forever changing the young man’s life.

But Andrew’s passion to achieve perfection quickly spirals into obsession, as his ruthless teacher pushes him to the brink of his ability and his sanity.

A journey that can be seen alternately as a descent into madness or an ascent to greatness comes to a crescendo on the biggest platform for Andrew’s talents – the unforgiving stage of Carnegie Hall.

“Whiplash” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, April 27 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.