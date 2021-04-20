A tail wagging fashion show and online auction with Paws Rocking the Runway

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and their newest pet boutique BowWow Sedona in Tlaquepaque North are teaming up to help save local homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona by hosting Paws Rockin’ the Runway fashion show and online auction on Sunday, April 25 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Tlaquepaque North fountain.

Wendy Lippman, General Manager & Resident Partner of Tlaquepaque stated “We are very excited to host our first canine fashion event to benefit local Shelter animals. It is going to be a day of laughs and fun, and was inspired by BowWow Sedona’s Kathy Louderback and will highlight many of our partners in a safe and socially distanced environment.”

Glenn Scarpelli of SedonaNow will host the festivities as furbaby fashions from BowWow Sedona will be modeled by adoptable animals from the Shelter, as well as online celebrity Walk-e-Woo pet fashion spokesdog Mr. Woo, local canines Dolce and Gabanna, and other special guests.

Attendees to the event will receive a goodie bag filled with discount coupons and items from Tlaquepaque shops and other animal-related local businesses.

The Artist’s Kitchen Shop and BowWow Sedona will be offering 10% off their purchases to attendees to the event. Sedona Soap Box, GBH Foods, and Taormina Pasta Sauce will also be featured vendors at the event.

The Humane Society of Sedona will also have volunteers and staff available with information on how to adopt the models at the event and how you can help support the Shelter’s different programs.

Bespoke jewelry from The Lily Collection that benefits the Emergency Medical Fund at the Shelter will also be for sale.

The online auction will open on April 19 and conclude on April 26 and include gift baskets from BowWow Sedona and other Tlaquepaque vendors as well as local artists, certificates for local shops and restaurants, and animal-themed items.

To register to bid in the auction, text the word FASHION to (928) 223-7276.

Seating at the event is limited to 50 people, which includes socially distanced single seating along the runway at $25 and VIP tables (four per table) around the Tlaquepaque North fountain at $45 each that include refreshments from The Pump House.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Shelter to support their efforts to find loving homes for lost, injured and homeless animals.

Tickets can be purchased by going to the Humane Society of Sedona’s website HumaneSocietyofSedona.org/fashionshow.

From Monday, April 26 until April 30 the Humane Society of Sedona will be hosting a special adoption event following the fashion show where all animals six months and over will have only a $50 adoption fee.

Appointments will be required by calling (928) 282-4679 and it is recommended to view the adoptable animals online at HumaneSocietyofSedona.org/adopt/ prior to visiting the Shelter at 2115 Shelby Drive in West Sedona.

For more information on how you can attend or take part in the auction, please contact Felicia Filep, Director of Development, Humane Society of Sedona at ffilep@HumaeSocietyofSedona.org