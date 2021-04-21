Analysts: ‘America First’ flap not likely to hurt Gosar in long run
Haleigh Kochanski, Cronkite News
Originally Published: April 21, 2021 6:18 p.m.
Most Read
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Arizona tribes to get at least four new casinos
- What should you do if you’re stopped by police?
- Fried chicken is art at Flew the Coop
- Fried chicken is art at Flew the Coop
- Man accused in Clarkdale killing remains in jail
- Governor: No 'passports,' but many businesses can bar unvaccinated people
- Ultramarathon to run through Jerome, Sedona
- Jerome Council concerned ultramarathon will bring unwanted attention
- Community events and announcements: April 14, 2021
- Ohio woman, allegedly found with 8,000 fentanyl pills, returns to court
- Maricopa County supervisor to hecklers; 'You lost the election; deal with it'
- Two executions will be first in Arizona in seven years
- Obituary: Karla Ann Bonner 1967-2021
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Wanted man killed in shootout with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Governor signs bill barring business mask requiremennts
- PPE trash, plastic and feces mar Sedona and other scenic spots across the Southwest
- Javelinas moving into town looking for food and water
- Plea agreement on table for woman involved in Clarkdale homicide
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: