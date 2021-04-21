Chico goes to the ballpark; shelter dog needs grand slam

COTTONWOOD - The Mingus High School baseball team called in a relief-pitcher to the mound from the dog-pen on Monday.

It wasn’t clear if the four-pawed rookie sensation was a southpaw, but Chico was certainly a hit with this group of teenage boys.

The 8-year-old shelter dog was on a rare trip to the ballpark where he ran in the outfield, felt the green grass under his paws and was smothered by members of the Mingus boy’s baseball team.

Chico needs a home and has been at the shelter for a year.

The mixed-breed dog was brought to the Mingus High School on a mission to get his photo taken with the team, put on social media and hopefully adopted.

Chico is the third dog photographed in the Verde Valley Humane Society’s new promotional campaign called Community Connections, according to VVHS Director Tacy Pastor.

One dog, a young German Shepherd named Ted, has already been adopted since being photographed for the campaign with Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell two weeks ago, she said.

Coach Erick Quesada was smiling as he watched the boys interact with Chico on the mound.

He said boys perk up anytime you bring a dog into a room. “We care about the community,” Quesada said referring to helping out the VVHS.

But Chico didn’t know what all the fuss was about. He played with the ballplayers, ran in the outfield, hugged, lapped and had fun.

Then he was brought back to the Humane Society where dedicated volunteers and staff will take care of him and more than 25 other dogs until they are adopted.

Hopefully, the luck of Mingus catcher Zack Harrison’s grand-slam home-run the day before on the same Mingus ballfield will rub on off Chico and he will get adopted.

To see if Chico or another dog or animal fits your family or situation, call the VVHS at (928) 634-7387.