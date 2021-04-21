Sen. Wendy Rogers plans Jerome ‘meet and greet’
Staff report
Originally Published: April 21, 2021 12:16 p.m.
JEROME - The Town of Jerome announced State Sen. Wendy Rogers (LD6) will conduct a “meet and greet” with Jerome residents at 2 p.m., Friday, April 23, in the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department station bay, according to a Monday press release from Town Manager Candace Gallagher.
The station is located at 101 North Main Street.
Masks and social distancing are recommended, Gallagher said.
The notice for the meeting is posted on the town’s website, jerome.az.gov.
Most Read
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Arizona tribes to get at least four new casinos
- What should you do if you’re stopped by police?
- Fried chicken is art at Flew the Coop
- Fried chicken is art at Flew the Coop
- Man accused in Clarkdale killing remains in jail
- Governor: No 'passports,' but many businesses can bar unvaccinated people
- Ultramarathon to run through Jerome, Sedona
- Jerome Council concerned ultramarathon will bring unwanted attention
- Community events and announcements: April 14, 2021
- Ohio woman, allegedly found with 8,000 fentanyl pills, returns to court
- Maricopa County supervisor to hecklers; 'You lost the election; deal with it'
- Two executions will be first in Arizona in seven years
- Obituary: Karla Ann Bonner 1967-2021
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Wanted man killed in shootout with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Governor signs bill barring business mask requiremennts
- PPE trash, plastic and feces mar Sedona and other scenic spots across the Southwest
- Javelinas moving into town looking for food and water
- Plea agreement on table for woman involved in Clarkdale homicide
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: