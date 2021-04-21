OFFERS
Thu, April 22
Sen. Wendy Rogers plans Jerome ‘meet and greet’

Wendy Rogers

Wendy Rogers

Staff report
Originally Published: April 21, 2021 12:16 p.m.

JEROME - The Town of Jerome announced State Sen. Wendy Rogers (LD6) will conduct a “meet and greet” with Jerome residents at 2 p.m., Friday, April 23, in the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department station bay, according to a Monday press release from Town Manager Candace Gallagher.

The station is located at 101 North Main Street.

Masks and social distancing are recommended, Gallagher said.

The notice for the meeting is posted on the town’s website, jerome.az.gov.

