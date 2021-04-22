Community events and announcements: April 22, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Stories of Grand Canyon’s green heart

Join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, May 12 for its monthly “Preserving the Wonder” speaker series webinar at 5 p.m.



This month’s virtual guest is Wendy Hodgson, herbarium curator emerita and senior research botanist at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.

Hodgson will share reasons for the great diversity in the Grand Canyon and discuss a few of its intriguing botanists who braved wild white water and steep cliffs to gather specimens.

Hodgson will spotlight some of these likewise charismatic plants. Also, she will share work that she and colleagues are pursuing to try and answer such intriguing questions as to how certain plants evolved and dispersed in the Grand Canyon and how Native Americans influenced plant evolution and distribution.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly “Preserving the Wonder” Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.

Yavapai College opens fall 2021 registration

Registration is officially open for the fall 2021 semester at Yavapai College.

Degree-seeking students, part-time/working students, those searching for a new career or an expanded skill set for their current one, can find their next step in Yavapai College’s growing catalog of professional fields, academic programs and in-person, on-line or hybrid courses. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 16.

As part of its ongoing effort to provide relevant training and state-of-the-art instruction in emerging career fields, Yavapai College will unveil new resources and a variety of new degree and certificate programs.

Fall semester will see the opening of the college’s new Skilled Trades Center on the Verde Valley Campus. Planned since 2019 and assembled last winter, the 10,000 square-foot center will house classrooms, shop space and equipment to teach the college’s residential construction, electrician, plumbing and heating/cooling technician programs, occupations that have long been in short supply and high demand across Yavapai County.

This fall, Yavapai College is offering students a unique opportunity. Students enrolled or registered for fall 2021 credit classes are eligible for a free class of up to three credits or a maximum value of $285.

The offer is part of a $2.3 Million CRRSAA Act disbursement that the College is distributing to students who have incurred expenses caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. For more information on the offer, please visit yc.edu/cares.

Yavapai College will begin its fall semester in Phase Green of its five-phase COVID-19 Return to Campus plan, allowing for classes on-campus, with face coverings and social distancing measures required.

Registration for Yavapai College’s fall 2021 semester is already underway, with classes commencing Monday, Aug. 16.

For a complete list of available courses or registration information, call 928-717-7777 or visit Yavapai College at yc.edu.

Cottonwood awarded more funding from grants

The Cottonwood Police Department recently received $47,568 in grant-in-aid funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Proposition 207 funding. The department received the money for reducing impaired driving and dedicated traffic enforcement.

The grants were awarded on March 9 and will be funded through Dec. 31. The department will use $10,000 to fund officers’ overtime for DUI enforcement, phlebotomist and DUI call-outs, the City of Cottonwood said in a media release.

The department will use $15,000 to cover impaired driving detecting education and law enforcement phlebotomy schooling.

The remaining $22,568 will be used to purchase four laser/lidar speed measurement devices for traffic enforcement, a Lifloc portable breath tester calibration instrument, a speed radar trailer, DUI educational material as well as phlebotomy supplies.

The Search at Immaculate Conception

Join Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for The Search, a video series for anyone looking for meaning in life and for the answers to life’s deepest questions.

This program examines the great big story of everything – life and death, sorrow and happiness, science and faith and the beauty of the cosmos all of which point to one big (and perhaps surprising) conclusion: that Jesus Christ and his church have the most satisfying answers to the questions and desires of the human heart.

Join us at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Grey Road, Cottonwood, every Thursday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. June 3 until July 15.

Call 928-634-2933 for more information.

Keep Sedona Beautiful to host native plant workshop

Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) has kicked off its 41st annual Native Plant Workshop with the first of five virtual presentations.

This first presentation will take place on Thursday, April 29, from 6-7 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Native Plant Workshop was put on hold in 2020.

This free virtual presentation features Robin Weeks, who will talk about connecting with nature.

Sedona is a unique place where most visitors and residents experience the red rocks through hiking, biking and spiritual connectivity. But there may be something even more interesting about this area that is not well-known or understood.

KSB’s 2021 Native Plant Workshop Series welcomes Robin Weeks to an hour-long webinar beginning at 6 p.m. with a 15-minute question and answer session following the presentation.

Weeks will discuss why connecting with nature means connecting with the consciousness of nature. He will explain about unconscious assumptions that might hinder our experience, and he will touch on how our ideas about science have been used to separate us.

He will also cover how science can be used to help point the way back to connection and belonging.

The public is invited to join this free, science-based discussion. The session will be recorded for playback on the KSB website. This workshop series is brought to you by Keep Sedona Beautiful and its Bell Rock Business sponsors. Additional information on subsequent presentations is forthcoming.

For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, or about the virtual presentations, visit keepsedonabeautiful.org or call 928-282-4938.

Free book launch party in Sedona

From 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. May 2, come to a free book launch party at Unity of Sedona, 100 Northview Road.

Speakers include Travis Walton, Alan Steinfeld, JJ and Desiree Hurtak, Mark Sims, Bridget Nielsen and Peter Sterling.

Call 9553-5294 for more information.

Sen. Rogers to visit Jerome

The Town of Jerome announced that State Sen. Wendy Rogers (LD6) will conduct a meet and greet with Jerome residents at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23 in the Jerome fire station bay.

Masks and social distancing are recommended.



The notice for the meeting at 101 Main St. in Jerome is also posted on the town’s website.

Sedona Car Show

The Sedona Car Club’s 38th annual Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Sedona Airport.

This year’s show will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the E Type Jaguar.

Check-in time for cars entered in the show is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Entry forms can be found on the car club website at sedonacarclub.com.

Registration fees for Classes A-L are $25, non-judged display (all years) is $20; replicas, kit cars, homebuilts, etc. will be welcome in the Display Class.

Trophies will be awarded for first place and second place, Presidents’ Choice, Best of Show, and Mayor’s Choice.

Entries are limited to the first 110 cars. Mail registration forms to Sedona Car Club, 160 Rojo Vista Court, Sedona, AZ 86351.

Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Sept. 18.

Questions can be directed to the car show committee at info@sedonacarclub.com or to David Lombardi, club president, at 928-300-4248.

Yavapai College drop-in advising appointments through Apr. 30

Drop-in advising appointments are available to Yavapai College students through Apr. 30.

No appointment needed, call 928-776-2106 to be connected with an advisor for a phone or Zoom video conference appointment. No in-person appointments during this time frame due to COVID restrictions.

Drop-in available for new and continuing students who haven’t attended YC in more than a year:

Apr. 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Apr. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Apr. 26-29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Apr. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Current students, please book an appointment with your assigned advisor via the Your Advisor link in your student portal.

YC Promise students, schedule an appointment with Bradi Rhodes at calendly.com/bradi-rhodes.

Live music, beautiful outdoors

Live music in the beautiful outdoors, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 21 in the pavilion at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road, Sedona. Limited to 150 attendees. Masks required upon entry, until seated.

Spring is upon us, and the weather is perfect, so come out and enjoy the Invincible Grins. Bring a chair or have a seat on the grass.

Fresh air, the company of community friends and great music.

Special Music in the Stacks concert series at Camp Verde Library

Join the Camp Verde Community Library from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29 in the Fireside Room for a new free special concert series, a spin-off of Music in the Stacks round-robin style concerts that take place the second Thursday of each month at the library.



Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be one band that plays for the duration of the concert with a different band playing each month, on the fourth Thursday.

April's concert features Salt Miners, a popular local band. Salt Miners offer originals and covers with a unique twist. Their music runs the gamut from dance-your-feet-off tunes, classic R&B/rock, and some of the tastiest upbeat, sassy blues.

Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone’s health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing, and arranging the seating to allow for social distancing. However, face coverings are now optional in the library.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.

Faith Baptist Church resumes Sunday morning service

Faith Baptist Church of Rimrock/Lake Montezuma will resume its regular morning service beginning Sunday, May 2, at 10 a.m. The church meets at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 Zuni Way, Lake Montezuma.

Pastor Mike Smith invites any and all former attenders and visitors to join the congregation for sound Bible messages and traditional music in a warm, family atmosphere.

The church also holds a Bible study and prayer meeting service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings at the home of Bob and Natalie Holmes, 4150 N. Primrose Court (up on the mesa). All members of the community are welcome to attend.

For more information, call Pastor Smith at 928-526-5434.

Home tour is back – virtually

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s all-new Virtual Historic Building and Home Tour is back. The tour will feature four classic homes, each built in a distinctly different architectural style.

Each current homeowner will host a walk-through of the building, comment on its history, point out original features and, in some cases, share old family photos. CHSM will augment the commentary with historic images from the museum’s collection.

The 2021 Virtual Historic Building and Home Tour is expected to be polished and ready for visitors by early summer 2021. Cost for participation is expected to be $20, and donations will be used to help upgrade exhibits for the museum’s planned reopening. As the name suggests, this tour is virtual. Participants can view the tour at their leisure; there are no date or time constraints.

This event would not be possible without a generous donation from a CHSM member. To offset other expenses, sponsorships are being solicited. Sponsorship range from $50 to $250.

Anyone who would like to sponsor may email info@clarkdalemuseum.org.

Visit clarkdalemuseum.org for availability and purchase details. Regular updates will be posted in the group’s newsletter, which is distributed free of charge.

CHSM is an all-volunteer organization that welcomes new members. To join, visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

Beginners Hula classes resume

Now in its 17th year, Kumu Hula master teacher Kehau Chrisman announces Beginner Hula classes. Try something new, get some exercise and have fun, all while becoming immersed in the culture of Hawaii.

Chrisman has spent more than 37 years immersed in hula, of which 17 were spent training in Hawaii to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (similar to a PhD in Hula) by following rigorous hula protocols taught by well-known and respected masters in Hawaii's hula legacy.

Since opening the Cottonwood hula school in 2004, Chrisman has been teaching Hawaiian culture, including music, dance, ‘ukulele and language. Students travel from all over the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Prescott seeking her Hawaiian cultural knowledge.

Beginners Hula class is open to women and men age 15 and older. Learn basic hula and feet movements, plus language, culture, and values. Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 6 through June 10. Fee is $48 for the six-week session, payable at the first class. Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing face masks and practice social distancing.

Hula classes are held at the Verde Village Property Owners Association (VVPOA) Clubhouse in the Main Hall. The VVPOA Clubhouse is at 4855 Broken Saddle Drive, Cottonwood.

Monthly hula classes are also available in Prescott Valley. For more information and directions to the VVPOA Clubhouse, visit arizonahula.com, call 928-639-4683, or email HulaIsAloha@gmail.com.

Long-term health care presentation by Haven Health of Camp Verde

Join Haven Health in Camp Verde Community Library’s Terracotta Room at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22 to learn about long-term care.

Although nursing homes are part of it, there is so much more, including paid in-home caregivers, coverage for needed medical supplies, and the support of case managers.

Any questions about long-term care, what it is, and how to pay for it, this is a great place to start. Learn to plan ahead for the future so that you and your loved ones can thrive.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.

May 11 Republican luncheon

The next Mingus Mountain Republican Club monthly luncheon is Tuesday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Guest speakers include Yavapai County Assessor Judd Simmons, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Mark Carlile and Cottonwood City Council Member Mike Matthews. They will discuss our financial future, as well as the impact of rising home prices and taxes in Arizona. There is a steady migration from other states coming to Arizona and over bidding home prices, therefore impacting taxes.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., lunch served at 11 a.m., meeting/programs begin at 11:30. Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, sodas are $1 extra.

RSVP by email before Friday May 7 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769. Or visit mm-gop.org.

Volunteer at Clarkdale Historical Society/Museum

Interested in Clarkdale history? If so, care to contribute to the effort to preserve Clarkdale’s unique history?

Volunteers learn new skills, meet people with similar interests and learn much more about Clarkdale history.

The Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum (CHS&M) is looking for a volunteer to help with processing donated items.

Good computer and organizational skills are important to the role.

A few to several hours per week is the general time commitment.

Send an email to clarkdaleheritage@gmail.com if you are interested.

We will contact you to schedule a time to discuss the volunteer opportunity in more detail so that we all can decide whether the role is a good fit.

Volunteers needed at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot national monuments

The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to assist with visitor services at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well, and Tuzigoot national monuments.

Training will be specific to the site you wish to volunteer. Staff, volunteers, and visitors are federally mandated to wear a mask and maintain a social distancing of six feet at all times. Applicants must feel comfortable delivering this message to the visiting public as well.

-Who are we looking for? We are looking for dedicated, local community members to contribute on a regular schedule. The position may include long periods of time standing, sitting, or walking the trail. You may be positioned inside or outside for extended periods of time. You may be asked to lift items weighing as much as 40 pounds. NPS is more than willing to discuss and accommodate special requests for physical work when noted on your application. Individuals, couples, or families are welcome.

-What will you be doing? Visitor Services volunteers will mostly engage with the public. Volunteers will greet visitors, answer questions about the park, remind visitors of various ways to recreate responsibly, give out popular destination directions, or work with junior rangers and BARK Rangers. Volunteers will likely interact with more than 100 people during a shift.

-When will you be volunteering? We ask for a minimum four-hour weekly commitment. Positions are available from 9 a.m.-1p.m. or 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Anyone interested can apply at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or email paul_santellan@nps.gov to request an application.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at our headquarters building, 527 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. Ask for Whitney.

Montezuma Castle is at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy., Camp Verde. For more information, call 928-567-3322 (Ext. 0) or visit nps.gov/moca.

Montezuma Well is at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock. For more information, call 928-567-3322 (Ext. 0) or visit nps.gov/moca.

Tuzigoot is at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale. For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

Follow us @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Fair maps for fair elections

Arizona is one of only seven states to have created an Independent Redistricting Commission charged with redrawing its congressional and legislative districts using data from the most recent census.

On Monday, May 10, the League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona Voters Education Program and OLLI at Yavapai College–Sedona/Verde Valley will present a program explaining the redistricting process, which occurs in 2021, and how to participate in it.



This free program will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register for the event and receive the Zoom link, email LWVNAZ@gmail.com.

Presenters will include Betty Bengtson and Kathy Lalley. Bengtson is a member of the Greater Tucson League, the State Board of the League of Women Voters of Arizona (LWVAZ) and the LWVAZ Advocacy Committee. Lalley recently joined the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson to pursue an interest in voting rights and voter access following a career in advertising and marketing focused on research and communication strategy.

For more information, email lwvnaz@gmail.com.

Yavapai College offers students one free class for fall 2021 semester

Yavapai College will offer one free class to students who are registered for the fall 2021 semester.

The One Class Free initiative is funded by CARES and CRRSAA federal grant money to support students in need due to COVID-19.

Any student registered for a credit class is eligible to receive up to three credits worth of tuition for free, at the standard tuition rate, with a maximum of $285 received per student.

Eligible students include new students taking credit classes, continuing students taking credit classes, personal interest students taking credit classes, and high school students taking credit classes.

To apply for the grant money, students must complete the survey at yc.edu/CARES.

Yavapai College recently announced that it would move to the green phase of its COVID-19 re-entry plan, beginning on June 1. The move to the green phase will bring back more in-person classes and services.

Registration for the summer semester is now open for all degree-seeking students, and classes begin on June 7.

Registration for the fall semester opens on Monday, April 19, for all degree-seeking students, and classes begin on Aug. 16.

Visit yc.edu or call 928-717-7777 to connect with an admission advisor and get started today.

Verde Valley Fair, Grand Canyon Rodeo open for 2021

The Verde Valley Fair (VVF) themed for 2021 “It’s a Blue-Ribbon Life” opens its gates Wednesday, April 28 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.; Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.; Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.; and Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo (GCP Rodeo) will take place at the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. April 30 and May 1.

“It’s a Blue-Ribbon Life” Verde Valley Fair will have nightly bands and dancing, as well as all-day carnival, fair food, vendors, livestock shows, and arts and crafts on display.

Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo includes bareback riders, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and team roping. Rodeo is open to local entries (75-mile radius) on April 18, at 6 p.m.

Call 928-821-0476 for more information on the rodeo, or visit gcpra.net.

Anyone interested in entering your livestock, art, crafts, quilts and collections in the Verde Valley Fair may now do so. Visit vvfair.com for all the categories and forms to enter. Or come by the office on the fairgrounds, during business hours.

For more information, contact the fair office at 928-634-3290.

Sedona Village Learning Center to hold inaugural golf benefit

A day of golf with friends at the Sedona Golf Resort followed by a lavish banquet. What could be better?

Rotten Johnny’s and Geter Plumbing have organized the fun-filled Shotgun Golf Benefit beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13 to raise money for scholarships at Sedona Village Learning Center (SVLC).

The daylong event includes games, a silent auction, a raffle and giveaway prizes, followed by a banquet with wine and other beverages.

In February 2020, the Sedona Village Learning Center preschool opened to restore education to the Village. Current enrollment is 16 preschoolers. To meet the school’s mission of making high-quality education accessible to all, about half of enrolled families receive scholarships, which means that the scholarship fund must be replenished for the coming school year.

Anyone who wants to participate can make a donation, provide an item for the silent auction, become a hole sponsor for $100, or simply golf.

No other Arizona golf course provides a better combination of jaw-dropping splendor and exceptional challenge than the acclaimed Sedona Golf Resort.

The 6,646-yard, par-71 course is widely considered among the world's most unforgettable golf experiences. Winding around the famed red rocks of Sedona, each hole provides an adventure.

This championship Sedona golf course receives continuous four-star reviews.

The abundant and luxurious after-party banquet, donated by Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza and Geter Plumbing, is reason enough to participate, with a menu that includes a raw bar (oysters, shrimp, crab), salads, grill (ribeye steak, lobster, vegetables), desserts, wine, beer and other beverages.

Sign up at sedonavillage.org/events. Call 928-285-3958 for more information.

Customer Service a differentiating factor

Join the Yavapai College SBDC on May 11 for “Operational Excellence: Customer Service as a Differentiating Factor.”

Learn customer service best practices, whether you’re a customer service professional, a manager, or you work with customers in your career.

Acquire skills in hiring, communication, training and business tools. What it all boils down to is having a service attitude or a customer focus in everything you do.

The old Sears motto was “the customer is always right, even if they’re wrong.”

Register online at bit.ly/CustSvc0511.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office announces National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors has designated April 18–24 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Yavapai County. This year’s theme — Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities. — celebrates the contributions everyone can make toward building trust in the community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims.

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office is committed to promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

For more information about the Victims’ Rights and the Crime Victim Compensation Program, visit yavapai.us/coatty/Programs/Victim-Services, call the Victim Services Division at 928-771-3485, or email victim.services@yavapai.us.

Strengthening families to prevent child adversity

Prevent Child Abuse Arizona will release Lean On Me AZ: Strengthening Families to Prevent Child Adversity, a community call to action and toolkit.

Lean On Me AZ, a project funded by Casey Family Programs, is an effort to raise awareness about the factors that protect families from overwhelming stress, and provide tips, tools, and messages to help community members strengthen families in everyday ways.

These tips, tools, and messages were community-generated. In late 2020, Prevent Child Abuse Arizona held small group focused discussions and distributed online surveys to ask a diversity of Arizonans to share their perspectives, lived experiences, ideas, and suggestions on how to best strengthen families to prevent child adversity.

This toolkit was produced in collaboration with the Collective Impact for Child Safety and Wellbeing and writer Jennifer Dokes.

Want to learn more about Lean On Me AZ? Attend the Thursday, April 29 webinar, 11 a.m. until noon, Lean On Me AZ: Strengthening Families to Prevent Child Adversity.

Register for the webinar at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJElfuCqqzMpGN2h57pEvfSX5HOHAClhJ3VM.

Comments needed for Cornville Vision project

Cornville Community Association (CCA) has announced its Cornville Vision 2032 Community Survey, for public response during the month of April.

The survey is part of a project to prepare a vision statement that will describe how Cornville community would like to develop over the next 10 years.

The survey is available on the CCA website at cornvilleaz.org, or at the direct link forms.gle/pnNMogeLwX1BeWCx5.

This survey is for residents and owners of property within the Cornville 86325 postal area, who are invited to answer questions about community character, land use and growth areas, transportation (roads, bridges and trails), open space and recreation, and other elements.

A Cornville Community Association Vision Working Group of volunteers will use the survey to gather citizen opinions and ideas.

Survey results will be announced in May, and a public open house is planned for May 18, to review draft goals and set priorities. A Cornville Vision 2032 document will be submitted to Yavapai County in June for its comprehensive planning process.

Respondents are urged to complete the survey online if possible. For those without computer access, hard copies will be mailed upon request to Carol Bottjer at 928-451-1535.

Completed surveys can be mailed to Cornville Community Association, P.O. Box 1452, Cornville, AZ 86325; or delivered to a survey drop box at either Crazy Tony’s Country Market (9420 E. Cornville Road) or his Shell station store, (1220 S. Eastern Drive), no later than April 30.

Learn to preserve, promote indigenous foods

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, reconnect through the preservation and promotion of indigenous foods through a special presentation on how indigenous knowledge is reconnecting the Yavapai and Apache people to the land through food sovereignty and how this plays a crucial role in creating a self- sustaining tribal community for future generations.

Yavapai-Apache Nation guest panelists include Angel Martinez, Thomasene Cardona, Amanda Honwytewa and Twila Cassadore.

Register at nazcca.org/sedona-events/nestan.

Cottonwood Community Band needs conductor, additional musicians

The Cottonwood Community Band looks plans to restart rehearsals beginning in August, and plans to present a pops concert in October and a holiday concert in December.

The band is an all-volunteer wind and percussion ensemble (sorry, no strings) with membership varying from season to season, but averages about 45 people.

Many of our musicians have returned to making music after considerable time off. Anyone who has a band instrument collecting dust in the attic and can devote a little time and energy to practice will fit right in.

The band is also currently conducting a search for our next conductor, as former conductor Sy Brandon no longer lives in the area. Anyone who has conducting skills and experience and is interested in making some music with 40-50 friendly musicians, should contact the Cottonwood Community Band.

The conductor does receive a stipend and reimbursement of travel expenses is possible if traveling from outside the immediate area.

Rehearsals are from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays.

Contact the Cottonwood Community Band at CottonwoodCommunityBand@Gmail.com for more information.

Sedona Firewise Cleanup, May 21-24

May 21-24, Sedona Fire District (SFD) and the U.S. Forest Service will offer Sedona area residents an opportunity to dispose of their yard waste and combustible vegetation.

Sedona Fire Station #4, at 391 Forest Road in Uptown Sedona, will accept yard waste May 21-24 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is open to all Sedona Fire District residents.

Sedona Fire Marshal Jon Davis reminds everyone that fire restrictions are just around the corner. Now is the time to clear properties of weeds, leaves and dead brush in preparation for fire season.

Create a defensible space within 30 feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk of damage from a wildfire.

Yard debris, including brush, tree and shrub trimmings (limbs, trunks), as well as bagged leaves and pine needles (no cactus trimmings, please) may be dropped off during this event.

All noxious weeds, leaves, grasses, and pine needles must be bagged. Appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses, and other household waste will not be accepted.

Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, citizens dropping off vegetation for disposal are asked to remain in their vehicles. Sedona Fire District staff will unload the yard debris from private vehicles and place it in the provided dumpsters.

Visit sedonafire.org or firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire. Or call the Sedona Fire District at 928-204-8926 for more information or to schedule a free wildfire home assessment.

Celebrate Earth Day at Veteran's Memorial Park in Camp Verde

A celebration of Earth Day Every Day and restoring the Earth will launch at sunrise and close at sunset on Saturday, April, 24.

Live stream from Veteran’s Memorial Park on the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s land in a collaborative event with the Town of Camp Verde that brings guest speakers, entertainers, artists, vendors, and organizations who will share their stories throughout the day.

Live stream at facebook.com/events/2136589713147366 from 5:45 a.m. until 7:07 p.m.

Drive thru from 9 a.m. until noon, come and get a goodie go bag.

Earth Day, Every Day will be showcased in four languages, this emphasizes the ability to come together as a community, despite the current obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please join us for a day to celebrate and continue our efforts through the year.

April is National Volunteer Month

The Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum’s board of directors are looking for volunteers.

Volunteers are especially needed on Saturdays to serve at the greeter desk and in gift shop sales. Engineers are also needed to operate the model trains in the Verde Valley Railroad Diorama exhibit.

Residents of the Verde Valley who are at least 18 and who are interested in its history and are willing to give a few hours of their time and energy to support that history, are welcome to join the society.

Three-hour shifts are requested on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 9 a.m. until noon. Saturday shifts of two hours are available between the hours of 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. or one four-hour shift is available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Training is provided for all positions. Safety protocols are in place.

Contact the museum at 928-634-2868 or by e-mail at clemenceauheritagem@qwestoffice.net to express interest and request a volunteer application.

Applications may be downloaded at clemenceaumuseum.com. Completed applications may be mailed to the Verde Historical Society, P.O. Box 511, Cottonwood, AZ 86326-0511 or dropped off at the museum office on Tuesday mornings between 9 a.m. and noon. Visit us on Facebook to see what happens at the museum.

Fraud Guard protection service

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has recently received several calls regarding fraud protection related to property records.

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office now offers a service, free to the public, called Eagle Fraud Guard. You will need an email to sign up, as this is the method of contact should a document be recorded that may affect you.

Once signed up, upon the recording of any document recorded with your name you will be notified by email. You may get notifications that are for a different person by the same or similar name.

However, this notice gives you the opportunity to view the document and determine if you are affected by the recording. Your only responsibility once signed up is to maintain a current email address.

Any questions or needed assistance, please do not hesitate to call 928-771-3244 with questions.

Sign up at yavapai.us/recorder, then click on Recorded Documents Search then click on Proceed to Recorded Documents.

Halfway down the page is a section titled Eagle Fraud Guard that will take you directly to the sign-up page.

Camp Verde Kiwanis announces plans for 2021

Using recommended health safety measures, the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde is gathering to plan and carry out various community service projects.

Camp Verde Kiwanis plans to participate in the town’s cornhole contest in May to assist the BeneVet fundraising effort. Camp Verde Kiwanis will also offer a college scholarship this year to a graduating Camp Verde student. The scholarship grant is $1000 for the first year, with the possibility of being renewed for as many as three more years.

Applications must be submitted to the Camp Verde High School guidance counselor’s office by 3:30 p.m., Monday, April 22.

The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in May.

Register for first Verde Valley Community BioBlitz

Friends of the Verde River will hold its first Verde Valley Community BioBlitz from April 22-May 7 throughout the Verde Valley and along the Verde River.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to providing opportunities for community members of all ages to learn and engage about the Verde River and the many species that live within and around the watershed.

Friends is inviting community members, teachers and other organizations to participate in this two-week event.

BioBlitz participants are invited to go out along the river or anywhere in the Verde River system; Oak Creek, West Clear Creek, etc. and use the iNaturalist app to take photos of plants, animals, birds, and insects to gather species data for the Verde River.

The observations collected will help Friends of the Verde River’s efforts in documenting native and invasive plants along the river.

Anyone can participate, not just biologists. The BioBlitz is easily accessible for everyone and is a great way to learn about the species within the community.

Registration is completely free and includes instructions to the iNaturalist App, a map of suggested locations and more information about Friends of the Verde River.

For more information and to register, visit verderiver.org/bioblitz. The Verde Valley Community BioBlitz is a community driven two-week event made possible by the hard work of many committed partners and sponsors.

The event is hosted by Friends of the Verde River, with support from the City of Cottonwood and various partners, which include the Science Vortex, STREAM Council, R.A.I.N and Camp Verde Community Library.

Create visual impact with photography

Photographic artist Brenda Tharp will present “Creating Visual Impact in your Photography” via webinar at the Sedona Camera Club’s Monday, April 26 meeting.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held online due to COVID-19 concerns. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Membership is $35/year.

Email programcoordinator@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar.

Club activities include monthly meetings and monthly critiques. Visit sedonacameraclub.org to obtain more information about the club.

City of Cottonwood spring cleanup

April 24-25 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Transfer Station, 1500 W. Mingus Ave. is the City of Cottonwood’s spring cleanup.

Clean up is open to all Cottonwood residents at no charge who provide proof of residency with driver’s license or utility bill.

The following items will be accepted: bagged waste/refuse, residential construction debris, car/truck tires with no rims, unbroken car batteries, furniture, mattresses and box springs, water heaters, stoves, dryers, electronics, such as televisions, monitors and computers. Any item not listed as acceptable is unacceptable.

No commercial dumping. Residential use only.

Transfer Station will remain open with normal hours and fees for all non-residents.

For more information, call the City of Cottonwood’s Public Works at 928-634-8033.

Camp Verde Library resumes in-person storytime, children's programs

Camp Verde’s Children's Library invites kids and families to resume in-person programming.

Storytime with Dewey will be in Dewey’s garden, starting Tuesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. instead of posted online. Ms. Letty has some exciting new ideas, activities, and technology to bring to storytime.

Camp Verde Community Library is also working on other in-person children’s programming and will keep the public informed moving forward.

Here is what the Camp Verde Children’s Library knows so far:

-The children's patio will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday;

-All early literacy computers will be available for use;

-iPads and Chromebooks may be checked out for use in the Children’s Library;

-Select toys and games will be available for use;

-Coloring and craft materials will be available for self-help use.

The Children’s Library will follow the same cleaning and sanitizing protocols practiced throughout the library. Toys, games, tablets, laptops, everything will be disinfected between each use.

Masks will not be required, but the Library asks that anyone coughing, sniffling, or sneezing for any reason wear a mask.

Town of Clarkdale announces board, commission vacancies

The Town of Clarkdale has one vacancy to fill on its Planning Commission, also a vacancy to fill on its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board.

Now is your chance to make a difference in your community and help guide the future of Clarkdale. The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within the Clarkdale town limits.

The Planning Commission usually meets once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business.

The PSPRS Board is required to meet only twice a year, but makes important decisions on officer retirements, pensions, disabilities and other critical issues.

A description of boards and commissions is posted at clarkdale.az.gov/Boards and Commissions.htm.

Applications are available for download at clarkdale.az.gov/forms.html, and are also available at the administration building, 39 N. Ninth St.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov, and email or call with questions, 928-639-2453.

Dark Sky Star Party 2021

Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is planning a Dark Sky Star Party event on June 11.

This will be an in-person event also with some virtual presentations. The Dark Sky Star Party will be a multi-venue event across the entire Verde Valley & Sedona.

Partners include the National Park Service, Keep Sedona Beautiful, the Camp Verde Library, Friends of the Verde River, and several other groups in the Verde Valley.

To make this the best valley-wide star party, Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community needs volunteers, presenters, telescopes, as well as people to operate, instruct and assist with the telescopes on the evening of June 11.

The Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is excited to bring back in-person star parties and the opportunities to teach the community about the importance of dark skies and how to enjoy & preserve them.

Anyone interested in helping the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community with its star party can email campverdedarksky@gmail.com. In the subject line, please type “I'd like to volunteer.”

Camp Verde Summer Day Camp returns

On Tuesday, June 1, Summer Day Camp at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation will return. Summer Day Camp, now in its fourth year, will be a four-day camp week which will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until July 21.

Campers can come for a day, a week, or all summer depending on what works for their family. Fridays have been dropped this year as camp days because of significantly smaller enrollment on those days.

Last year, the camp was able to successfully operate under the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Most of those guidelines and restrictions will be in place this year, Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall said.

“Staff and campers adapted to the new procedures to have a safe and enjoyable summer camp season,” he said.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting as well as social distancing and face coverings for campers and staff along with symptom checking are now part of the standard camp experience.

Campers will enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned gym, arts and crafts projects and guest speakers. Camp activities will also include a weekly trip to the Heritage Pool, as well to the Camp Verde Community Library for its Summer Reading Program.

Field trips other than to the Pool and Library are still on hold as the town adjusts its practices.

Camp is open for youth who attended kindergarten through sixth grade during the 2020-2021 school year. Registration is available at $18 per day or $70 per week.

Campers bring their own lunch and snacks, staff brings the fun. Registration will open by mid-May and is limited to 30 kids per day. Visit the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or on Facebook at Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue “Book Now” button.

Anyone interested in being a counselor may check out the town’s job postings at campverde.az.gov.

More information is available by calling Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0820 (Option 3).

Roadwork on 6th Street at State Route 89A

Since March 29, UniSource has been excavating for the gas line connection of the Springhill Suites project at 565 S. 6th St.

Two-way traffic on 6th Street will be maintained while work is in progress. However, traffic will be shifted slightly and the traffic lanes will be narrowed. Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will take several days to complete.

Please exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.

Sedona Humane Society holds auction, fashion show, adoption event

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and Tlaquepaque North’s newest pet boutique BowWow Sedona will team up with Sedona Now's Glenn Scarpelli will host Paws Rocking the Runway fashion show and online auction on Sunday, April 25 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Tlaquepaque North fountain.

The event is geared to help save local homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona.

For more information, email Felicia Filep, director of Development for the Humane Society of Sedona at ffilep@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Paws Rocking the Runway Online Auction is from April 19-April 26. Register to bid by texting the word FASHION to 928-223-7376.

Auction items are on display at Paws West Thrift Store in the Harkins Plaza of West Sedona. Paws Rocking the Runway Fashion Show is sold out. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at The Humane Society of Sedona.

April 26-30, the Humane Society of Sedona will hold an adoption event. Animals 6 months or older are $50 to adopt. For more information, contact Krista Edwards Curry by phone at 928-282-4679 or kcurry@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Volunteers needed for 2021 Verde Valley Fair

Volunteers are needed to help make the 2021 Verde Valley Fair an event to remember. Verde Valley Fair needs your help before and during the fair in the Art & Craft Exhibit Hall with livestock events and more.

Any one, any age, can help. Volunteers receive gate passes for the day of their shift so they can enjoy everything that the fair has to offer with the knowledge that they help make it happen.

For information, call 928-634-3290 or email sponsors@vvfair.com.

Beaver Creek assembling 2032 vision plan

The Beaver Creek Community Vision/Plan is in the process of being updated. Volunteers are needed to work on the plan to reflect what Beaver Creek wants Beaver Creek to look and feel like by 2032.

Anyone willing to do some research and donate some time is invited to email contact@beavercreekaz.us and indicate how they would like to help. The areas that will need committee members are water, transportation, land use and open space.

Anyone unable to participate on a committee but still wants to be involved, there will be opportunities to attend general meetings and/or sending in questions and comments via email.

Free slash drop-off through June 1 at Yavapai County transfer stations

Yavapai County plans to continue its annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations from April 1-June 1.

In a news release this week, the county announced that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the county Public Works Department, were continuing the program.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours. Information on locations and hours is available at https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

The news release adds that Camp Verde will not be accepting slash at this time.

“This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures,” says the news release. “Cutting away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.”

The county urges residents to take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as they create defensible space around their properties.

Items that will be accepted include: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal, and garbage.

The release adds that all slash must be removed from plastic bags. The program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

The county asks people using Yavapai County facilities to follow the recommended CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 guidelines.

More information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Red Rock Rumble

Join the stampede and rumble on the stunning trails of Posse Grounds Park. Part flowy single track - part mountain bike slalom, this is certainly one trail run to remember.

This 5K to enter is $35/person 5K. However, prices will increase on Race Day.

Packet pick up May 17-21, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Sedona, 150 SR 179 Suite #5 or Race Day, May 22, 7:15-7:55 a.m.

COVID-19 modifications will be put into place including limited registration, smaller waves of runners, additional start times, sanitizer stations and limiting the number of gathered people in an area during any given time.

Awards will be distributed via email, following the event.

sedonaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/13397/359?curm=5&cury=2021.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation vacancy

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one seat on its Historic Preservation Commission.

The seat is a partial term that expires Oct. 20, 2023.

This volunteer position is appointed by the Cottonwood City Council and serves without pay. The available seat must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city. The two members whom need not be residents of the city must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Friday, April 30.

For more information, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, x 3320.

Farmers Market at Windmill Park in Cornville

Great local Farmers Market in Cornville, at Windmill Park along Oak Creek from 2 p.m. until dusk each Thursday through year end.

Get great local (mostly organic) produce from small farms, sprouts, eggs, citrus, meats, breads, pastries and baked goods, coffee, sweet treats, fruits, desserts, vinegar, CBD products, essential oils, flowers, herbs, some of the best made-to-order food to eat there or to go.

Our Community Table provide sales outlet for small family farm sales of local small farm/garden produce. Find plant starts, garden accessories, crafts, art, and other local artisan goods.

Plenty of parking, social distancing and other safety protocols are followed. Don't miss it.

Follow on Facebook @WindmillParkFarmersMarketinCornville for all the latest details and event information.

Sedona amends trash containment and removal regulations

New Sedona City Council-approved amendments to trash containment and removal regulations are in effect as a response to failures to properly contain trash and store waste containers.

Specifically, the regulations require trash containers be placed at the curb no earlier than noon the day prior and removed by 11:59 p.m. the day of pickup. Additionally, material must be bagged and securely tied (with the exception of clean recyclables) and all material must be fully contained within the waste receptacle with the lids fully closed and secure except when being loaded or emptied. Containers may not be overfilled.

After receiving 64 complaints trash complaints in less than fourth months from the recently launched short-term rental hotline, city staff believed two issues became serious enough to warrant additional regulation for garbage and trash removal:

The leaving of waste containers at the curb for extended periods of time.

Waste ending up strewn about on both properties and roadways due to overfilled containers and/or animals getting in the trash and knocking waste containers over.

The city intends to enforce trash violations reactively via complaints submitted through the short-term rental hotline, code enforcement or the Citizens Connect app.

A first violation will result in a fine of $100, and a correction of the initial violation must occur within 24 hours. A second violation within 180 days of the first violation will result in a fine of $200. Any subsequent violations will be $250 per citation but will not exceed $2,500. Additionally, the person in violation must make restitution to the city for all cleanup and disposal costs incurred by the city.

For more information on these regulations, read the Chapter 8 (Health and Safety) Garbage and Solid Waste Containment Ordinance at sedonaaz.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=42886.

For more information on the city’s short-term rental hotline, visit sedonaaz.gov/str.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market opens May 15

This year’s Verde Valley Farmers’ Market season will open on Saturday, May 15. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will mark the 18th consecutive year of the market’s operation. The Market is expected to run through Oct. 2.

It is currently anticipated the market will open with the same requirements as last season:

The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. Entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit market capacity to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

Customers will be required to wear a mask, regardless of having been vaccinated. Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market or wash their hands with soap at the wash station.

Due to social distancing, vendor spaces are limited this year. Local growers interested in becoming a 2021 season vendor, contact Market Manager Jane Davie at 928-634-7077.

Verde Valley Fair soliciting Art & Craft entries

Art & Craft entry is open for the 2021 Verde Valley Fair. Come celebrate ‘A Blue Ribbon Life’ and enter your creations.



All ages and skill levels are encouraged and welcome. This year’s Verde Valley Fair is April 28 through May 2.

All entry information can be found in the 2021 Fair page at vvfair.com or call 928-634-3290.

Entry deadline is April 16.

Project Rising Hope food pantry needs volunteers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Project Rising Hope’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve.

It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.

Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Cottonwood Library scholarships available for high school seniors

Friends of the Cottonwood Public Library is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical bound student who has a passion for his or her intended career choice.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements: a minimum grade point average of 2.5, be a full-time student who has been accepted to an accredited college or trade school as of the fall 2021 semester, and be enrolled in the Mingus Union High School district attending high school, a private charter school or private school or a homeschool student.

Applications will be accepted through April 2 and are available from the Friends’ website friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Youth Services department at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Questions can be directed to bookmarks1@outlook.com.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St.

Wi-Fi hotspots, Dell laptops available for checkout at Camp Verde library

Patrons with a valid Camp Verde Community Library card or an account in good standing are invited to check out a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot or a Dell laptop for use at home.

The Wi-Fi hotspots and laptop computers are available thanks to a Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant.

Patrons must be 18 or older and must present photo ID along with their library card to check out electronic equipment. The checkout period is for one week at a time and the transaction will only be handled at the PC Helpdesk.

For details, check the library’s Facebook page or website or call 928-554-8380. Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit capitalone.com/about or ala.org.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.

The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.

Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.

Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Enjoy movie night on the Camp Verde Library

At the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, select one of the movies themed around the Democracy in America exhibit from the display shelf near the PC Helpdesk and get a free movie night snack bag to take home.

There are 10 selections for grownups and nine family selections that will help patrons experience different times and places to better understand some of the issues this country has faced on the journey toward a more perfect union.

For a complete list of eligible movies, visit the Town of Camp Verde website, campverde.az.gov, then click onto DEPARTMENTS > Community Library. Show the movie you have selected at the children’s checkout desk or the front desk and ask for a movie night snack bag.

Limit one movie night snack bag per family per week.

Solar co-op launches for northern Arizona residents to go solar

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has launched the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar.

The co-op will help northern Arizona homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Flagstaff, Sedona, Coconino County and surrounding northern Arizona communities.

Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a discounted group price.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Solar United Neighbors provides guidance on the process but remains vendor neutral, empowering the co-op members to decide.

The county and municipal governments are partnering with SUN on the co-op to help residents go solar and meet local climate and sustainability goals.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov).

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact Cottonwood-Oak Creek Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book.

Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.

For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.