Forest Service increases firewood gathering limit

VERDE VALLEY - The Prescott National Forest has increased the amount of firewood people can collect in the forest for firewood this year.

Wood gathering is allowed in the two National Forests located in the Verde Valley, but COVID has adjusted some of the rules for the permits.

In the Prescott National Forest, wood-seekers need to contact the Bradshaw or Chino Valley offices. The PNF Verde office in Camp Verde is temporarily closed due to COIVD.

“We can do it completely over the phone,” explained Rebekah Blakely, Prescott National Forest representative, said. Take the information, issue the permit, take debit or credit cards over the phone and then the permit is mailed to them.

Or if they would rather, wooders can pick up permits in person. Appointments are set up and they are met outside curbside because of COVID, she said. Staff will go over and review the permit, the tags, cutting instructions and get a receipt, she said.

“The most popular is going to be the firewood permit,” Blakely said. “It is dead and down and there are some types of standing-dead that they are allowed to get.”

That permit is $20 for 10 cords which was raised from four cords last year, she said. This permit is good until the end the year,

People also can send in a request for a wood permit by mail to the Prescott or Chino Valley office and they will send back a permit.

In addition, Prescott Forest has a transplant permit where people can go out to the forest and dig up small trees. It’s the softwoods, the junipers and pines, mainly native trees, she said.

Their forester strongly recommends people do this just before the monsoons, Blakely pointed out, so she didn’t think this would be very popular this year. “It’s been pretty dry.”

The forest service also has a permit where people are allowed to get prickly pear. Once they start to bloom, it becomes popular because people like to make jellies.

There is a post and stay permit for people who are working on fencing which is not very popular, she added.

The Coconino National Forest began selling firewood permits for the 2021 season on April 12.

Permits can be purchased by credit card over the phone, or by check through the mail, explains a press release by Public Affairs Officer Brady Smith.

Purchasers using a credit card should call any of the ranger stations or the Forest Supervisor’s office during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

The Red Rock Ranger Station in Sedona is the Coconino Forest ranger station in the Verde Valley. The Verde Ranger Station in Camp Verde, which is in the Prescott National Forest, was closed during COVID and may reopen this summer.

The minimum cost for a permit is $20 in the Coconino National Forest, with a maximum purchase of 12 cords per household.

“Permits allow for the cutting of down and dead wood, or standing wood that meets certain criteria in specified areas. The cost for oak, aspen, juniper and maple will be $5 per cord, and the cost for pine and mixed conifer will be $2.50 per cord,” said the press release.

Load tags are provided by the forest services for collected wood with the permits. Load tags must be physically attached to firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle when transporting wood home.