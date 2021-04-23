OFFERS
Sat, April 24
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Obituary: Charles Chenoweth

Originally Published: April 23, 2021 5:59 p.m.

Charles Chenoweth, 76, of Cottonwood, Arizona, loving father and grandfather, went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 15, 2021.

He was born in Sacramento, California, the oldest of Floyd and Marguerite Chenoweth.

Charles was an auto mechanic and liked working on cars and helping people.

Later in life, he was a missionary in the Philippines. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved watching westerns, baseball and the Arizona Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David and Dennis (Jenell). He is survived by his children, Tina (Bob), Mike (Beth), Dan (Donna) and Mark (Stephanie); brothers and sisters, Floyd Jr. (Muriel), Donald (Mary Jo), Janet (John), Mary (Bryan), Jake (Dolorez), Herman (Sheila), Carol (Bruce), Kathy (Randy), Harold (Pam), Kenneth (Shellie), Wayne (Ilene), and Christopher.

His legacy includes 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday April 25, 2021 at Dead Horse State Park from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Please come join the family for food, drinks and sharing stories about Charles.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

