Obituary: Charles Chenoweth
Charles Chenoweth, 76, of Cottonwood, Arizona, loving father and grandfather, went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 15, 2021.
He was born in Sacramento, California, the oldest of Floyd and Marguerite Chenoweth.
Charles was an auto mechanic and liked working on cars and helping people.
Later in life, he was a missionary in the Philippines. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved watching westerns, baseball and the Arizona Cardinals.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David and Dennis (Jenell). He is survived by his children, Tina (Bob), Mike (Beth), Dan (Donna) and Mark (Stephanie); brothers and sisters, Floyd Jr. (Muriel), Donald (Mary Jo), Janet (John), Mary (Bryan), Jake (Dolorez), Herman (Sheila), Carol (Bruce), Kathy (Randy), Harold (Pam), Kenneth (Shellie), Wayne (Ilene), and Christopher.
His legacy includes 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday April 25, 2021 at Dead Horse State Park from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Please come join the family for food, drinks and sharing stories about Charles.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Ducey says masks in schools no longer a state requirement
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Clarkdale-Jerome students apologetic, regretful over Nazi march
- What should you do if you’re stopped by police?
- Governor: No 'passports,' but many businesses can bar unvaccinated people
- Arizona tribes to get at least four new casinos
- Explosive devices found at local storage facility
- Jerome Council concerned ultramarathon will bring unwanted attention
- Camp Verde man, accused of killing son, has new court date
- Fried chicken is art at Flew the Coop
- Ohio woman, allegedly found with 8,000 fentanyl pills, returns to court
- Two executions will be first in Arizona in seven years
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Karla Ann Bonner 1967-2021
- Wanted man killed in shootout with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Governor signs bill barring business mask requiremennts
- Ducey says masks in schools no longer a state requirement
- PPE trash, plastic and feces mar Sedona and other scenic spots across the Southwest
- Javelinas moving into town looking for food and water
- Arizona tribes to get at least four new casinos
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: