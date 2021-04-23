Obituary: Hubert M. Ballesteros 1942-2021

Hubert M. Ballesteros, 78, passed away in his sleep at home on Tuesday, March 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was born November 3, 1942 to Crispin and Lupe (Roma) Ballesteros in Prescott, Arizona.

On January 22, 1966, he married Priscilla R. (Razo) Ballesteros in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Hubert enjoyed golfing, fishing, umpiring softball, refereeing basketball, dancing and spending time with all his family. Hubert worked as a foreman for Cement Mason Plasters Union in Las Vegas, Nevada on different casinos.

He also worked for the mine in Morenci, Arizona, drove for Tender Hearts Senior Care in Cottonwood, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Priscilla; his 4 kids, son, Jesse (Rochelle) Ballesteros, daughter, Cissy (Guadalupe) Ballesteros, daughter, Kristina (Coy) Sparks of Las Vegas, Nevada and son, Michael (Felicia) Ballesteros of Cottonwood, Arizona; his grandchildren, Jacque (Elston) Ballesteros-Benjamin, Amber Manig, Paris Holliday, Ashley Ballesteros, Andrea (Michael) Ballesteros, Karena Manig, Coy (Briana) Sparks, Victoriana (DJ) Ballesteros, Mackensie (Quincy) Wolfe, Alexis Sparks, Michael Ballesteros, Liberty Ballesteros, Baylee Ballesteros, Trinity O’Hara and five great-grandchildren, Cory Thomas-Ballesteros, Ethan Ballesteros, Casey Johnson, Elston Benjamin III, and Oliver Johnson-Sparks; brother, Jesse (Sophia) Ballesteros of Cottonwood, Arizona, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vera (Sylvester) Reyes; brother, Manuel (Romie) Ballesteros; sister, Betty (Dean) Luttrell; sister, Ruth (Charlie) Reyes; brother, Crispin Ballesteros and brother, Sabatin Ballesteros.

A time of gathering will be held on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Cottonwood, 700 N Bill Gray Road, with burial at the Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale, Arizona.

A Celebration of Life reception at the VFW on 705 E. Aspen St, Cottonwood, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

