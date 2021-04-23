OFFERS
Obituary: Irene Lois (Friesen) Farver

Originally Published: April 23, 2021 5:46 p.m.

Irene Lois (Friesen) Farver was born on October 20, 1923, in Salina, Kansas, and passed away April 16, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.

