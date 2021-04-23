Obituary: Jehanne Marie Henry 1941-2021

Jehanne Marie Henry, 80, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2021.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 2, 1941 to the late David Warren Champlin and Mary Francine L’Hommedieu Champlin.

Jehanne came to Camp Verde in the late 1980’s. She came from Albuquerque, New Mexico with her horse Alima, sleeping along the highway at night.

She was a licensed practical nurse and went to work at the Arbors (now the Haven). Later she met and married Robert (Hank) Henry. They had a good life together until his passing.

Jehanne never had children, but loved her animals, they were her family: Alegra, her horse, the colt of Alima; a goat, Merry Legs; a dog, Major, and 3 cats.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert.

Jehanne trusted in the Lord all her life and as she grew weaker near the end, she never complained or grumbled.

She always had hope for the next day. Condolences and memories can be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.



