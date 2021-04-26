Verde Valley Fair begins Wednesday
COTTONWOOD — Last year, the Verde Valley Fair went mostly online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the fair is mostly in person.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, located at Cherry and 12th Streets in Cottonwood.
Thursday, Friday and Sunday, the fairgrounds opens at 10 a.m., 9 a.m. on Saturday. The main fairgrounds will be open until 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the carnival closing a half-hour later.
After COVID-19 forced last year’s fair to be limited to an online livestock auction only, organizers are hoping the 2021 fair will be a fun, in-person event.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently lifted the 50-person maximum restriction for public gatherings.
That paves the way for events like the Verde Valley to be held, following CDC guidelines for COVID-safe formats and operations.
Fair Director Colleen Gilboy said there will be many of the elements of the fair people are used to seeing. Beer sales and carnival rides will be among the main attractions.
She said fair competitions have become more digital-capable in the past couple of years. COVID-19 prevented the livestock sale from being its usual live event, but participants were still able to sell animals in an online auction.
Gilboy invites area educators to contact fair staff and volunteers to get their students entered in the fair. She reminds the public that the competitions are not simply for the highly trained or skilled.
The rodeo will be held Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights. Purchase of gate tickets on those days will also cover admittance to the rodeo.
Carnival tickets will be $35 at the fair. Gate passes will be $8.
The fair schedule and the entry portal will be posted here: vvfair.com/2021-verde-valley-fair.html
2021 VERDE VALLEY FAIR
LIVESTOCK SHOW SCHEDULE
Wednesday, April 28
4:30 p.m.: Youth Pet Show in Large Show Barn
4:45 p.m.: Public Speaking in Large Show Barn
5 p.m.: Cavy / Rabbit in small animal open pavilion 6 p.m.: Youth Horse Timed Events
Thursday, April 29
8 a.m.: Dairy Goats
9 a.m.: Egg Judging
10 a.m.: Pygmy Goats
11:00 a.m. Breeding Swine
11:30 a.m.: Waterfowl
1 p.m.: Turkey and Dairy Cattle
1:30 p.m.: Poultry, Breeding Beef 3 p.m.
3 p.m.: Breeding Sheep
4 p.m.: Breeding Goats
5 p.m.: Sr. Small Stock Round Robin
6 p.m.: Pig Showmanship
6 p.m.: Jr. Small Stock Round Robin
Friday, April 30
8 a.m.: Market Swine
11:30 a.m. Market Goats
1 p.m.: Market Lamb
4 p.m.: Small animal dress review
5 p.m.: Market Steer
7 p.m.: Rodeo
Saturday, May 1
8 a.m.: Sr. Large Animal Round Robin
9:30 a.m.: Jr. Large Animal Round Robin
1 p.m.: Awards Ceremony
1:30 p.m.: Buyers Luncheon
3 p.m.: Livestock Auction
7 p.m.: Rodeo
Sunday, May 2
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Cleaning of all pens, and equipment removal
4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Breeding, small stock and private animals leave
5 p.m.: Barns close
5 p.m.: Large stock market animals leave
