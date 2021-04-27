It's time to tee it up for Sedona Village Learning Center

A day of golf with friends at the Sedona Golf Resort followed by a lavish banquet … what could be better? This new benefit event raises money for scholarships at the local preschool, the Sedona Village Learning Center.

Two businesses, Rotten Johnny’s and Geter Plumbing have organized a fun-filled Shotgun Golf Benefit beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13. The daylong event includes games, a silent auction, a raffle and giveaway prizes, followed by a culinary banquet with wine and other beverages.

In February 2020, the Sedona Village Learning Center (SVLC) preschool opened to restore education to our Village. Current enrollment is 16 preschoolers. To meet the school’s mission of making high-quality education accessible to all, about half of enrolled families receive scholarships, and the scholarship fund must be replenished for the coming school year.

To participate, you can make a donation, you can provide an exciting item for the silent auction, you can become a hole sponsor for a fee of $100, or you can simply join us with your golfing friends for the Shotgun Benefit.

No other Arizona golf course provides a better combination of jaw-dropping splendor and exceptional challenge than the acclaimed Sedona Golf Resort.

The thrilling 6,646-yard, par-71 course is widely considered among the world’s most unforgettable golf experiences. Winding around the famed red rocks of Sedona, each hole provides a unique adventure. This championship Sedona golf course receives continuous four-star reviews.

The afterparty banquet, donated by Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza and Geter Plumbing, is reason enough to participate, with a menu that includes a Raw Bar (oysters, shrimp, crab), Salads, Grill (ribeye steak, lobster, vegetables), and desserts, wine, beer and other beverages.

Collect your friends and sign up at sedonavillage.org/events. Call 928-285-3958 for more information.