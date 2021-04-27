OFFERS
Matambre, milongas & malbecs: Celebratory Argentine dinner, dancing May 16

Staff report
Originally Published: April 27, 2021 4:18 p.m.

To celebrate the creation of our own Village Sedona Arts Academy and Community Center, the Sedona Village Partnership will host a celebratory Argentine dinner with dancing on Sunday, May 16, from 5-8 p.m,, at the Center in The Collective.

The Argentine appetizers and barbecued meat specialties will be prepared by the Village’s own Master Chef, John Ramagli (of Rotten Johnny’s fame), assisted by Argentine Chef Tomás d’Agostino of Dellepiane Restaurant renown.

Dance music will be provided by the incomparable, award-winning and immensely crowd–pleasing Diversity (Tim and Renee), a favorite of the Village for many years.

Commence the evening with a taste of Argentina’s popular provoleta appetizer. Various meat dishes will be served, followed by dessert.

Vegetarian options are available upon request.

Argentine Torrontés and Malbec wines will be poured by the Village’s own very entertaining Mayor of Wine, Steve Bailey. During dinner, if you are so inclined, we will offer Tango Dance Instruction by Andrea Ferráz and Jay Castro. Dining and dancing venues will include both indoors and outdoors, weather permitting, and appropriate CDC Covid protocols.

Argentine barbecue has become known internationally as one of the world’s great traditions.

Argentine cookouts — called Asados in Spanish — earned their reputation for tender cuts of flavorful meat through a time-honed cooking technique perfected on grassy pampas.

Proceeds from this festive evening will benefit the Sedona Arts Academy and Community Center.

The Collective Sedona is located at 7000 SR 179 Suite C-10, in the Village of Oak Creek.

Ticket price for the evening of wining, dining and dancing is $125/person.

Limited space, reserve your space today by sending an email to: davidhgill@gmail.com

News