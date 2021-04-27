Sedona Arts Academy opens Spring Art Exhibit

The Sedona Arts Academy has announced the second in its ongoing series of art shows celebrating the visual artists of the Verde Valley.



Building on the great success of the inaugural exhibit in March, the current show features an extraordinary range of fine pieces from gifted local artists, including several whose work has not previously been shown in the area.

The show runs until June 11 and is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. The public is also cordially invited to meet the artists at a congenial artist’s reception on Saturday, May 1, 6-8 p.m.



The Academy’s exhibit space is located just south of Rotten Johnny’s Pizza in the Collective Sedona, at 7000 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek. COVID-19 precautions are always in effect for everyone who enters the space.

The artists exhibiting in this show represent a wide range of backgrounds and interests, and their diversity is reflected in the range of pieces on display.



Ceramist Lorraine Jones, for example, has a long history of art appreciation in her life. Studying ceramics at Yavapai College reconnected her with a medium that beautifully enables her to express her love of American Indian and Southwest designs which she shares with her audience.

Sedona artist Janice Davis was awestruck in her youth by an original Van Gogh and realized at that moment she would be painting for the rest of her life.



She embraces the abstract in her exploration of the medium of oils and is always trying something new - especially as inspired by Sedona landscapes.

Dr. Peter D. Gassner, D.M.D., became interested in photography as an adjunct to dentistry. In addition, as an avid golfer, he had some of his golf course photographs published in national magazines.

More photographic awards followed after he fell in love with, and took up residence in, the natural beauty of Northern Arizona. His large prints are now sought by collectors worldwide.

Angie Kegebein is an intuitive Sedona artist who specializes in spiritually-themed art.

She invites the viewers of the small acrylic canvases she has selected for this show to fully submerge themselves into the expressive and healing journey that her art offers.

Wood turner Keith Knisley has honed his skills and designs over many years, and the beauty and sophistication of his works has advanced proportionately.

His bowls are turned from a variety of reclaimed trees, and his finial ornaments incorporate both domestic and exotic woods.

A variety of finishes enhance the artistry and durability of his superb creations.

Karen O’Donnell embraces a wide variety of subject matter in her paintings, from beautiful sweeping landscapes and architecture to human and animal portraiture.

All are unique and stamped with her own imaginative style.

Bob Shuman is a passionate believer in the power of landscape photography — not just to please the eye, but to instill in all of us a deep reverence for nature.

Viewers of his work will surely feel this reverence, especially in the photographs of his favorite subject — the red rocks of Arizona.

Karen Taylor’s years of teaching on a Shoshone Indian reservation stirred her love of Native Culture and gave her motivation to paint.

She specializes in Western Contemporary Art and is known for her bright colors and unique, inventive backgrounds and designs. Native Culture comes to life in her oils.

The Academy’s Art Exhibition Program welcomes participation by visual artists of all ages and experience levels from throughout the Verde Valley.

There is no jury process; any artist who applies and who is able to abide by the SAA’s Artist Agreement and Terms and Conditions will be included in a show when space permits.



Verde Valley artists who would like to exhibit at this venue in a future show are encouraged to request the application package from Jim Peterson at jdp3az@yahoo.com.

The volunteers who generously donate their time and skills to serve on the Art Exhibition Program committee with Chairman Jim Peterson are Carol Gandolfo, Monique Kristofors, Koz (Gary) Mraz, John W. Oakes, and Clark Sheppard.