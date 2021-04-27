Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Four Good Days’ premiere April 30-May 6

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed drama “Four Good Days” showing April 30-May 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Director Rodrigo García is a master of empathy, and his confident direction guides two exceptionally nuanced performances by Glenn Close and Mila Kunis in this powerful film inspired by a true story.

A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse in “Four Good Days” — an emotional rollercoaster of hope and codependency that plots the damage done to one family among millions in this American age of addiction.

When Deb (Glenn Close) gets a surprise knock on her front door one evening, she barely recognizes her own adult daughter standing on the porch. Molly (Mila Kunis) has been transformed by yet another year of homelessness and addiction.

She is toothless, ragged, emaciated and shaking from withdrawal symptoms — and now she begs Deb for one final chance to help her get clean.

Deb has heard this story many times before during a decade of Molly’s relapses, lies and manipulations, and she knows from a lifetime of addict-support meetings what she’s supposed to do: “draw a hard line”; “let go and let God”; “enabling is harming.”

She wishes Molly well and somehow summons the willpower to close the front door in her daughter’s face, leaving her shaking outside on the porch.

But over the next days, as Molly persists, Deb begins to recognize glimpses of her empathetic and determined daughter from before the addiction.

Deb’s first inklings of hope eat away at her resolve. Maybe this time really is different — or maybe Deb just wants it to be. She reluctantly begins to help Molly through the four most crucial days of recovery, which will test their relationship like never before.

Is Molly finally on the road to getting clean and putting her life back together? Or is this another one of her master manipulations?

The only way for Deb to find out is by sacrificing all of her boundaries and going further than she’s ever gone before in one last, guilt-ridden attempt to save her daughter.

“Four Good Days” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 30-May 6. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, April 30, May 1 and 4; and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday, May 2 and 6.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.