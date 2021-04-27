Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown’ encore May 3

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a “Festival Flashback” of the Academy Award-nominated film “Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown” on Monday, May 3 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown” is the fifth film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special “Judi-Judi-Judi” series featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday.

“Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown” garnered two Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress in a Leading role for Judi Dench and Best Makeup.

Queen Victoria (Dame Judi Dench) is deeply depressed after the death of her husband, disappearing from public. Her servant Mr. John Brown (Sir Billy Connolly), who adores her, through caress and admiration brings her back to life, but that relationship creates scandalous situation and is likely to lead to monarchy crisis.

While on an extended stay at Balmoral Castle and still in mourning over the death of her beloved Prince Albert, Queen Victoria (Dame Judi Dench) meets Mr. John Brown (Sir Billy Connolly), a member of her household staff — who adores her — and thinks the time has come for her to start living a normal life.

He soon gains the Queen’s favor and friendship, and through caress and admiration brings her back to life. His authority and status in the household are soon on the rise.

But the relationship creates scandalous situation and is likely to lead to monarchy crisis.

This creates concerns amongst the Queen’s many advisers who see their own influence diminishing and the Queen’s reputation being tarnished. As a result, they move to ensure Mr. Brown’s future influence in the household is kept in check.

“Her Majesty, Mrs. Brown” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, May 3 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.