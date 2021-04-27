Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Street Gang’ premiere April 30-May 6

The Sedona International Film Festival will present “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,” April 30-May 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Go inside the hearts and minds of the “Sesame Street” creators, artists, and educators who established one of the most influential and enduring children’s series in television history.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original interviews, “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” introduces audiences to a gang of visionaries who set out to entertain and educate young minds by harnessing the power of television with furry characters, catchy songs, and a diverse cast.

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” focuses on the first two experimental and groundbreaking decades of Sesame Street, highlighting this visionary “gang.”

With interviews with the original surviving creators, and their families, we hear and see how “the gang” came together.

They share stories of the challenges and stumbling blocks involved to create the show and its iconic characters, and also speak to confronting boundaries that came their way with unflinching purpose. All with a wicked sense of humor, and pure joy.

The gang knew that they were part of something that was special, critically important, and bigger than themselves. Audiences will meet the people that audaciously interpreted radical changes in society and engaged children in ways that entertained and educated them like never before.

Now is the perfect time to tell the story of the show’s origins and inspire people to use purpose, and the power of creativity, to make a positive impact in our world.

Cast members featured in the film include: Jim Henson, Jon Stone, Joan Ganz Cooney, Frank Oz, Caroll Spinney, Bob McGrath, Matt Robinson, Sonia Manzano and Emilio Delgado.

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 30-May 6. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 2, 5 and 6.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.