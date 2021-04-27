Village HOA honored by Keep Sedona Beautiful

Keep Sedona Beautiful recently announced its Awards of Excellence for 2021, recognizing businesses, organizations and individuals whose activities have contributed significantly to our community. While these awards are normally presented in a public ceremony, during this time of COVID, such a gathering is not possible.

KSB bestowed its award for Dark Sky Lighting to the Canyon Mesa Townhouse Association. Canyon Mesa is located in the Village of Oak Creek.

Over the course of two years, 92% of homeowners took advantage of a voluntary project to replace light polluting outdoor fixtures with Dark Sky compliant sconces.

To encourage homeowners, the Association ordered sconces in bulk, reducing cost. Volunteers from Canyon Mesa installed the new fixtures and took care of any needed painting. Over 280 old fixtures were then recycled. The few remaining non-compliant fixtures are being replaced as townhomes are sold.

The award for Sustainability was given to the Sedona Community Food Bank (SCFB), which distributes food to an average of 165 families each week, some of whom are homeless. The operation is managed by two part-time staff members, including the director, Cathleen Healy-Baiza, and 128 volunteers.

In addition to distributing food to those in need, the program reduces food waste. Grocery stores and restaurants donate surplus food, which is then sorted and the safe food distributed. The remainder is donated to an animal sanctuary. Extra resources are shared with other food pantries. SCFB’s refrigerators were replaced in 2015 for energy efficiency.

McKenzie Jones with the City of Sedona received the award for Environmental Stewardship. Since becoming the Sustainability Coordinator for the City, Ms. Jones has worked tirelessly to make Sedona a leader in protecting the environment.

She has partnered with Sedona Recycles, Recycle by City and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce to promote recycling education.

She also leads efforts to develop a Sedona Climate Action Plan, identifying strategies to reduce harmful emissions and areas for environmental improvements.

The plan will recommend actions that cost-effectively achieve the greatest emission reductions or improve community resiliency. Finally, Ms. Jones is assisting businesses and others to increase solar power use.

The KSB award for Community Service went to Marty Glinsky, who serves as President of the Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition (VVCC). Besides educating and advocating for safe and responsible use of our biking trails, VVCC has raised over $50,000 for trail work on the National Forest.

In addition, Marty founded and serves as chairperson of the Red Rock Mountain Bike Patrol. This group of residents bikes local trails supplying trail information, bike repairs and other assistance. Mr. Glinsky is also co-founder and Board member of Wheel Fun, a group that provides mountain biking opportunities for Verde Valley youths, educating them on responsible riding.

Enchantment Resort received the award for Building Design and Signage for its new adventure and activity center, Trail House. The building was designed to blend into the environment. Natural building materials dominate the design, anchoring the building in the surrounding landscape.

Signage is unobtrusive and matches canyon colors. The landscape design includes low-water plants and plants native to Arizona. During construction, native trees and plantings not preserved in place were moved, saved and re-planted around the building. Night lighting around Trail House is low.

KSB has given the Friends of the Forest Cultural Resources Site Documentation Team an award for Cultural Heritage. For the past decade, the team has documented Native American and early settler sites, focusing on the rich Sinagua heritage in the Verde Valley.

The team photographs and stores images that describe in detail everything about each site. They create 3-D photographic models of cultural heritage sites, which are then available on-line to archaeologists and scholars who can manipulate the images to view the site from almost any angle. This work is gaining national and international attention.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please call 928.282.4938, or visit keepsedonabeautiful.org/.