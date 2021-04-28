OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, April 28
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jerome Council reopens Town Hall, Library

The Jerome Town Hall, Library and council meetings will reopen to the public for the first time since closing for the pandemic after May 1. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The Jerome Town Hall, Library and council meetings will reopen to the public for the first time since closing for the pandemic after May 1. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: April 28, 2021 11:19 a.m.

JEROME -- The Jerome Town Hall and library will reopen to the public for the first time since closing for the pandemic and the Town Council will resume in-person meetings after May 1.

During a special meeting of the Jerome Town Council via Zoom on Tuesday, the council voted to resume in-person council meetings pending the installation of social distancing protocols in their chambers.

This means Plexiglas will be installed and there will be a limited capacity for the council meetings in town council chambers, according to Jerome Town Manager Candace Gallagher.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be required and provided by the fire department, and chairs will be moved six-feet apart, Gallagher said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Gallagher said they will limit the number of people in the room because of social distancing and maybe broadcast the meeting into the hallway for any overflow crowd.

She hoped the meetings would not be overrun with people, but felt they could still fit quite a few people in the council chambers with the chairs six-feet apart.

Gallagher said they would look into obtaining an audio-video system to continue to broadcast the Jerome meetings as they have with Zoom on the internet. But Zoom does not work well for in-person meetings.

“The audio recordings will continue to be available online, however,” Gallagher said.

The Town Hall offices and library will reopen to the public as of May 1, but technically that would be Monday, May 3, she said. Masks will be also be required.

The Jerome Town Hall and the library were closed on March 18, 2020, when then-Jerome Mayor Alex Barber issued a COVID-19 emergency declaration for the town.

The 2020 declaration also discontinued the town’s weekend shuttle van services. On Tuesday, the council discussed resuming the town shuttle but decided to wait until a driver is hired.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Jerome Council considers reopening town offices
Council to hear plan for old Jerome High School
Jerome bouncing back from pandemic punch
Jerome passes municipal budget without opposition
Jerome Council talks tiny homes, bees and towers
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News