Jerome Council reopens Town Hall, Library

JEROME -- The Jerome Town Hall and library will reopen to the public for the first time since closing for the pandemic and the Town Council will resume in-person meetings after May 1.

During a special meeting of the Jerome Town Council via Zoom on Tuesday, the council voted to resume in-person council meetings pending the installation of social distancing protocols in their chambers.

This means Plexiglas will be installed and there will be a limited capacity for the council meetings in town council chambers, according to Jerome Town Manager Candace Gallagher.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be required and provided by the fire department, and chairs will be moved six-feet apart, Gallagher said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Gallagher said they will limit the number of people in the room because of social distancing and maybe broadcast the meeting into the hallway for any overflow crowd.

She hoped the meetings would not be overrun with people, but felt they could still fit quite a few people in the council chambers with the chairs six-feet apart.

Gallagher said they would look into obtaining an audio-video system to continue to broadcast the Jerome meetings as they have with Zoom on the internet. But Zoom does not work well for in-person meetings.

“The audio recordings will continue to be available online, however,” Gallagher said.

The Town Hall offices and library will reopen to the public as of May 1, but technically that would be Monday, May 3, she said. Masks will be also be required.

The Jerome Town Hall and the library were closed on March 18, 2020, when then-Jerome Mayor Alex Barber issued a COVID-19 emergency declaration for the town.

The 2020 declaration also discontinued the town’s weekend shuttle van services. On Tuesday, the council discussed resuming the town shuttle but decided to wait until a driver is hired.