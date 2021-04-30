Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse

CAMP VERDE — Wednesday, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office arrested 22-year-old Cameron Guillen and 20-year-old Vanessa Windes, of Camp Verde, on felony charges stemming from an alleged child abuse incident.

At about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office detectives responded to the Varde Valley Medical Center Emergency Room in Cottonwood for a suspected child abuse.

According to the Marshal’s Office’s April 29 news release, hospital staff “became suspicious and notified authorities after examining a 3-month-old infant for a nose bleed.”

The news release explained that additional examinations revealed the infant had multiple broken bones and internal organ injuries.

Because of the severity of the injuries, the infant was flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for treatment.

After extensive interviews, detectives have concluded that the infant’s injuries “occurred while in the care of the biological parents, Guillen and Windes,” the news release explained.

The infant has been released from the medical facility and custody has been awarded to the Arizona Department of Child Services, the news release stated.

Guillen and Windes were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center. Each has been charged with one count of child abuse, intentional; and one count of aggravated assault, causing serious injury to their daughter in the April 20 incident at their home in the 3800 block of Tumbleweed Drive.

Each charge is a felony, Camp Verde Lt. Stephen Butler said Thursday.