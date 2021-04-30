OFFERS
Fri, April 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Barbara Dill

Originally Published: April 30, 2021 4:21 p.m.

Barbara Dill, age 94, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home. She was born December 26, 1926 in Pontiac Michigan. Over the years, Barbara was a PTA President, Girl Scout Leader and was a founding member of the Beaver Creek Adult Center.

In 1994 she received a Good Samaritan Award from Cottonwood/Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce. She loved painting and crafting.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, George Dill and her son, Toby Dill. She is survived by daughters, Judy Tolliver of Michigan, Darleen Stoops of Cottonwood, Arizona, Janet Van Sant of Florida, and Tricia Hess-Heinzen of Michigan; 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time, but your prayers for her family are greatly appreciated.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

