Obituary: Barbara Dill
Barbara Dill, age 94, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home. She was born December 26, 1926 in Pontiac Michigan. Over the years, Barbara was a PTA President, Girl Scout Leader and was a founding member of the Beaver Creek Adult Center.
In 1994 she received a Good Samaritan Award from Cottonwood/Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce. She loved painting and crafting.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, George Dill and her son, Toby Dill. She is survived by daughters, Judy Tolliver of Michigan, Darleen Stoops of Cottonwood, Arizona, Janet Van Sant of Florida, and Tricia Hess-Heinzen of Michigan; 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time, but your prayers for her family are greatly appreciated.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Obituary: Hubert M. Ballesteros 1942-2021
- Clarkdale-Jerome students apologetic, regretful over Nazi march
- Explosive devices found at local storage facility
- Obituary: Ivo W. Buddeke, III
- Verde Valley Fair begins Wednesday
- Obituary: Charles Chenoweth
- Cottonwood Council rejects Bill of Rights sanctuary resolution
- Madisen Westcott named principal at Clarkdale-Jerome
- Yavapai County sees 20% spike in overdose deaths; more than half linked to fentanyl
- Ohio woman, allegedly found with 8,000 fentanyl pills, returns to court
- Two executions will be first in Arizona in seven years
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Karla Ann Bonner 1967-2021
- Ducey says masks in schools no longer a state requirement
- Clarkdale-Jerome students apologetic, regretful over Nazi march
- Governor signs bill barring business mask requiremennts
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Arizona tribes to get at least four new casinos
- Obituary: Andrew Gilbert Sanchez 1962-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: