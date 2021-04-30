OFFERS
Fri, April 30
Obituary: Carl Mayo Colson, 1946-2021

Carl Mayo Colson

Carl Mayo Colson

Originally Published: April 30, 2021 4:36 p.m.

Carl Mayo Colson, 74 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

He was born on June 2, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia to Bill and Elizabeth Colson.

Carl attended school at Athens High School and received his diploma in 1964.

He then graduated from the University of Georgia with his BA in journalism.

He served in the US Navy and received rank of E3.

He received the National Defense Service Medal.

He was employed at the Cameron Trading Post as the general manager.

Carl is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah L. Colson; son, John R. Colson (Chuck Turney) of Globe, Arizona; daughter, Carla A. Travathan (Alex Parra) of Flagstaff, Arizona; sister, Blair Hancock (Billy) of Hall, Georgia; 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

A visitation was held at Westcott Funeral Home on April 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in June.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfunealhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

