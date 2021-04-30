OFFERS
Obituary: Dona May Bring, 1927-2021

Donna May Bring

Donna May Bring

Originally Published: April 30, 2021 4 p.m.

Dona May Bring slipped through the veil into the arms of our loving Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, April 26, 2021.

She was born September 26, 1927 in Plainview, Nebraska to Bert and Flossie Young Mitchell.

She attended grade school with her aunt and was the only student in her class all 8 years.

She attended high school in Belden, Nebraska in a class of 16.

After school she worked the soda fountain at Herald Mahoney’s drug store where she met Leon Paul Charles Bring. They were married on her 17th birthday in 1944. They farmed in Belden, NE for 17 years. Then, due to her asthma, they moved to Prescott, Arizona.

She then started working at the local hospital as a nurse’s aide, eventually becoming a physical therapy aide for over 20 years.

Dona is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Bring and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Harold Bring (Martha) of Missouri, and Richard Bring (Sue) of Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no memorial service. Contributions may be made to the Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

News