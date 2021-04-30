Obituary: John K. Thomson, 1955-2021
Originally Published: April 30, 2021 4:31 p.m.
John K. Thomson was born in 1955 in Plainfield, Illinois and passed away April 20, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
